Dominican Republic and other countries that have removed the mask

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Dominican Republic joins the countries that have taken new steps in lifting restrictions due to Covid-19, getting closer to normality.

Despite the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to encourage the use of face masks to avoid contagion and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) still considers it vital, this Wednesday the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, eliminated the Wednesday night the mandatory use of this protection element.

The country joins a list that includes Spain, several cities and states in the United States, Italy, France, England, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands, among others.

Another to make the announcement on Wednesday is the Swiss government, who reported the immediate lifting of most of the health restrictions against Covid-19, including the need to present a vaccination certificate or to wear a mask in public places.

The Spanish government made it official on February 8 and from the 10th the use of the mask is no longer mandatory. This also allowed the reopening of discos and bars at night.

Italy’s suppression, to the use of masks outdoors, was last Friday. As well the reopening of nightclubs was authorized. However, the use remained required in closed places until March 31.

Despite the increase in infections by omicron, Norway is another country that lifted the last restrictions on Saturday to stop the covid, suppressing the slogans of social distancing and the use of masks in crowded spaces.

In England, the wearing of masks ceased to be compulsory at the end of January in closed places and health passports are no longer necessary to enter nightclubs or sports stadiums.

Denmark was one of the first to withdraw them last year and lifted all restrictions in late January, a move followed by Sweden about a week ago.

United States

The weariness and the sharp drop in cases of Covid-19, the state of new york removed the use of the mask indoors. In that same week, the states of California, Oregon, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Massachusetts announced the measures.

This decision is despite guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which insists on its recommendation of universal use of masks for all in schools.

next countries

In the case of France, the measure is not yet appliedbut as of February 28, it will not be necessary to wear the mask in bars and restaurants, as well as in other closed spaces that require a health passport to access.

The mouth covers remain

Meanwhile, there is a long list of nations that will gradually remove their restrictions.

The Austrian government announced on Wednesday that it will withdraw proof of vaccination or recent recovery to attend events or enter restaurants, bars or hairdressers on March 5, as well as reopen nightclubs without time limits. However, it will still be mandatory to wear the mask in some places.

Similarly, Germany established a plan that it will execute as of March 20 with which some measures will cease, but the use of masks and distancing requirements will continue to apply.

Cities such as Israel and Portugal were among the first to order this measure, but they had to return to it due to the spike in infections that this decision caused. Currently, the first prepares a plan to apply from March 1, according to international agencies, in which it will provide for the use of the mouth cover indoors. While the second has been demanding it for some time indoors.

First in Latin America

The Dominican Republic would be the first country in Latin America to relax restrictions to the point of eliminating the mandatory use of the mask.

The Minister of Health of Ecuador, Ximena Garzón, stated two days ago that her country would be the first in the region in removing the restriction in open spaces, although Quisqueya was ahead of him.

The Colombian authorities have also been weighing the measure in recent days, the president and the Minister of Health have even shown their desire to suppress it according to the media, but they still do not have it.