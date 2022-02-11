Dominican Republic: Carnival in La Romana, the joy of a Caribbean holiday

The Dominican Republic is one of the most popular destinations in the Caribbean. This state of the Greater Antilles is the ideal atmosphere for those looking for heat and sun all year round, but also a cheerful and carefree atmosphere, that of a friendly and cordial people, always ready to dance the merengueto toast with a good one Rum aged and to celebrate traditions. In the month of February, the island comes alive for one of the most popular popular events, the Dominican Carnival. A riot of music and many masks, some of which evoke ancient beliefs such as Diablo Cojuelos, the masked demon who exorcizes fears in a rainbow of colors. A colorful world imbued with inviting scents, those of frying kiosks tostones without respite, the crispy pancakes with green bananas. The joy of the party, good food and countless other reasons are the right motivation to leave for Santo Domingo, first of all nature: dream beaches and sea, but also a green and luxuriant hinterland, furrowed by rivers and dotted with cenotes, pools of fresh and crystalline water, a valid alternative to Caribbean waves. The quintessential Caribbean is the beautiful and wild southern province of La Romana, one of the most interesting on the island. Another reason for choosing this destination is the discovery of a territory rich in history and traditions, the cultivation of sugar cane and the rural villages, which have always been a source of income for the inhabitants, testify to this. Today this locality has diversified its production and invested in quality tourism and has also added an activity that has now become a record in all of Central America: golf.

Perfect vacation? A fairytale resort and all the beauty that surrounds it

La Romana it is famous for the low and sandy coasts, white crescents that gently degrade in the calm and turquoise waters, but also for the wild forests and for the sugar cane crops. Right here you will find the Good boy Long live Dominicus Beach and the Bravo Viva Dominicus Palace, ideal for enjoying an unforgettable holiday. The two villages are located right on the beautiful beach from Bayahibe, considered among the most beautiful in the area, and a few kilometers from the picturesque town of the same name. From its port it is possible to reach Isla Catalina, a small and enchanting coral island just two kilometers from the coast, an oasis where the sea becomes a spectacle, above and below the waves. This island is known for diving to discover the colorful coral reef, so much so that it hosts the Captain Kidd’s Underwater Museuma must for snorkelling and diving enthusiasts. From the port of Bayahibe ferries also depart to reach theSaona Islandthat with Catalina belongs to Parque nacional del Esterenowned for a unique ecosystem in the world and where, with a bit of luck, you can also spot some rare specimens of the Caribbean squid playing hiding among the dances of the numerous races. The sea that embraces the long coastline of La Romana you live fully with all kinds of water activities, so beach life, especially a Playa Minitas, Dominicus Beach And Palmilla Beachwhere the rhythm of the waves mixes with the shouting of the nightlife at any time of day and night, especially during Carnival.

La Romana: hinterland of nature and culture

In addition to the sea, there is more: the territory of the South-East province is rich in history, the most significant for the Dominican identity. Its landscape designed by the expanses of fields planted with sugar cane is a visual tale of a past closely linked to the land, testimony but also topical. Even today, production is a flagship for the state that has been able to diversify towards more profitable but strategically connected sectors: tourism encourages the discovery of these work areas and the trade of this sweet raw material. Don’t miss a visit to one of the farms in inland areas, and then go to the discovery of wild nature beyond the crops. For a memorable excursion just follow the banks of the Rio Cumayasa, the river that winds placidly through the forest of the Southeast. Here you can follow a path of canopy, or rather an itinerary “on the upper floors”. It is a structure on a cableway connected to platforms positioned on the tops of the trees, traveling it is a suggestive and adventurous experience that offers magnificent views, from a completely different perspective. After the vertigo of the heights you enter the depths of the caves, the most exciting is the Cueva de las Maravillas, a hypogeal forest of stalagmites and stalactites including rock engravings and paintings made by the Taíno, the ancient inhabitants of the island. This people also decorated there Cuevas Los Tres Ojos, huge natural caves surrounded by freshwater lagoons of different sizes and depths. A holiday in La Romana is adventure, relaxation and suggestion, all the beauty of the Dominican Republic, all the beauty of the Caribbean.