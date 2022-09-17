Dominican Republic closes its embassy and consulates in Haiti

The Dominican Republic closed its embassy in Haiti, as well as its consulates in that territory due to the political and social crisis that the neighboring nation is experiencing.

As part of the measure, civilian personnel from these offices were also evacuated.

Listín Diario learned that only special forces will remain and that the embassy heliport was authorized to be available to assist other foreign missions that need to leave or move from the country.

This morning, the Professional Association of Banks (APB) announced the total closure of the operations of commercial banks throughout the country, starting this Thursday.

Yesterday there were riots that affected several bank branches.

Various amateur videos posted on social media show scenes of looting of complex 18, located in Juvénat, de Pétion-ville. In the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, several large companies have not opened their doors and are asking their customers and employees to stay home, due to the socio-economic situation.

Haiti in recent months

In recent months, the violence unleashed by the gangs has provoked hundreds of people, which has caused the deepening of the political and human rights crisis in the country, according to Human Rights Watch estimates.

A United Nations report records that gangs have kidnapped and murdered, since the first days of last July, hundreds of people in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

According to the UN, in Haiti, 540 people were kidnapped and more than 780 murdered between January and May of this year.

In the last five months of 2021, 396 people were kidnapped and 668 killed.

Among the recent deaths resulting from the violence are that of Haitian journalists Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles, which occurred last Sunday.

Latigue worked for Ti Jenn Journalis, and Charles for FS News. Both were attacked by an armed gang in the capital’s neighborhood of Cité Soleil, where they went to carry out, along with five other journalists, a report with the parents of a girl who was murdered.