Dominican Republic suspends the sending of Medicine scholarship holders to Cuba and Venezuela

The Dominican Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology (Mescyt), Franklin García Fermín, announced on Wednesday that The granting of scholarships to study medical specialties in Cuba and Venezuela is suspended until the curricula of both countries are equated.

This, by virtue of the resolution that will regularize the practice of Medicine in the Dominican Republic, which the official informed representatives of several specialized medical associations, Mescyt said in a press release cited by EFE.

During the meeting, García Fermín indicated that The aforementioned scholarships will be on hold until the university authorities of those two countries and the Dominican authorities achieve a “solution of comparability of study plans” respective.

The person in charge of the Mescyt assured that Contacts are maintained with the Cuban Government in order to find a solution for the students from the Dominican Republic who are still receiving teaching at Cuban universitiesalthough with respect to Venezuela the matter remains in the air, they pointed out to EFE from the Ministry.

The resolution is aimed at solving a problem that affected the country for more than 15 yearsbenefiting specialized medical societies and students who have been educated abroad and who have faced difficulties in entering the national medical market, the minister pointed out.

Its articles provide that “every doctor who returns to the country trained as a specialist and whose documents are duly legalized by the Mescyt has the right to carry out the revalidation process based on the international agreements agreed to for that purpose.”

The regulation also states that “those doctors who, having graduated from medical specialties outside the country in programs that require compliance with the requirements demanded at the national level according to specialty, must comply with the professional competencies”, as well as with “supervised training in a program with university endorsement”.

This, so that “they meet the minimum competencies, academic objectives, evaluation and performance, and evidence of compliance, all of which must be certified by the accrediting university,” he adds.

Havana grants hundreds of foreign students each year, especially from Latin America and Africawhose tuition fees are generally paid by the governments of those countries based on bilateral agreements.