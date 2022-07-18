Dominican Republic will host Climate Week

From this Monday, July 18the capital of the Dominican Republic will host a meeting in which representatives of Latin American and Caribbean countries will have the opportunity to present solutions to the crisis of climate change and that will serve those interested to acquire greater knowledge about the phenomenon.

Santo Domingo will become, according to Max PuigVice President of National Council for Climate Changein the “climate capital of Latin America and the Caribbean”, since it will host the Regional Climate Weeka prelude to United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27)to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The three themes that serve as the basis for the event are: resilience against climate risks; the transition to a low-emissions economy and alliances to solve the most urgent challenges. From these topics will derive the more than 120 activities that will take place during these five days in the Embajador hotel facilities.

The motivation of the event?, “the climate change develops events that endanger life itself on the planet”, explained Puig.

“For 50 years the climate change It has become one of the most important issues on the planet. Species are disappearing, the climate is being disrupted and a series of phenomena have been exacerbated, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent, powerful and less predictable,” said the official.

He pointed out that as part of the preparations for COP 27, two previous meetings are held, one at the technical level and the other at the regional level. Uganda, Japan and the Dominican Republic are scenarios in which the climate weeks of their respective regions are held. Puig indicated that anyone can participate in the event, however, they must register in order to have access.

In this sense, when extending the invitation to the population, he stated that those interested in knowing how the climate change affects sectors such as agriculture, in the face of droughts and floods, the health sector, construction or youth, in addition to learning about the steps taken by their respective governments or business models developed in the face of the climate crisis, they have an ideal scenario during this week.