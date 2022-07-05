Dominican resident in Chicago speaks about the shooting

On the morning of Monday, July 4, chaos took over the celebration of independence in Highland Park in Chicago, a town with a population of about 30,000 inhabitants, where few Latinos reside.

However, several celebrations that were scheduled for that day were overshadowed by the massacre that left six people dead and more than 16 injured.

“My family and I will think twice because of the fear that these fatal assaults unleash,” said Rafael Núñez, a Dominican who lives in Chicago and who, together with his wife, leads the Dominican American Midwest Associationwhich houses Dominicans residing in the Midwestern states of the US.

“In Highland Park, a Dominican member of our board of directors who was about to attend the parade works. The dynamic changes and that makes us think of a couple of Latino festivals that will take place in Chicago, one of them co-organized by another organization of Dominicans, with Colombians, a semi-commercial event,” Núñez told Diario Libre.

A predominantly white community lives in the area where the incident occurred, and it is very famous for being the place where the Ravinia festival is held, the oldest music festival in the USA that has been held since 1904, during the summer and that hosts about 600 thousand people every year.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/05/a-group-of-people-in-military-uniform-3a11a555.jpg

“Of course, this affects the entire population, because once you don’t know who will be next. There is Uvalde, Texas, with a majority of Mexican-Americans, with a crime perpetrated by one of that community,” said the Dominican with concern.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/07/05/a-pair-of-people-sitting-on-a-bench-in-the-street-265f3f12.jpg

That same Monday night, the state police authorities had captured the suspect in the shooting, a 22-year-old man identified as Robert Crimo, in the same town where the incident occurred. The authorities confirmed that the ages of the injured range from eight to 85 years.

While a man of Mexican nationality was identified among the dead.

_____

*Write your concerns, suggestions and comments to redaccionusa@diariolibre.com.