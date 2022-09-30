Dominican selected to lead maintenance in AA

American Airlines selected Evita “Evie” Garces like the new vice president of maintenance airline, making airline history by becoming the first woman to hold this position.

In her new position, Evie Garcés, the daughter of Dominican parents and a resident of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, will focus on line maintenance, focusing on strengthening operational reliability and safety.

“Evie is uniquely qualified to lead our line maintenance team, having the experience, technical skills and leadership to take on this role,” said Kevin Brickner, American’s senior vice president for technical operations. “But beyond that, Evie is passionate about working with our behind-the-scenes teams to drive operational reliability.”

With extensive aircraft maintenance experience, Evie began her career with American as an Aircraft Maintenance Technician (AMT). She has continued her career path with the company, serving in various positions including aircraft maintenance manager, general manager of line maintenance, general manager of maintenance-base and strategic planning, and her most recent role as general director of maintenance operations control.

"I am excited to take on this new role at American, leading a team of maintenance professionals who provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week to ensure that our passengers reach their destination safely," said Evita "Evie" Garces, New Vice President of Line Maintenance for American Airlines.

With the support of her parents, Evie developed her love of aircraft from an early age. She was fascinated with aviation and she began her career in the industry as early as high school when she attended Aviation High School in New York City. She continued to expand her knowledge at the College of Aeronautics in Flushing, New York, and later received her MBA from Northwestern University.