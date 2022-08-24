Dominican senators in NY: these are the candidates

Politics has been reactivated in New York with the primary elections this Tuesday in which both the Democratic and Republican Parties seek to choose their official candidates for the November 2023 elections.

Depending on tonight’s results, the city could have for the first time in its history, two Dominican senators. The candidates to occupy these spaces are Miguelina Camilo for the 33rd senatorial district of the Bronx and Ángel Vásquez, for the 31st senatorial district of Upper Manhattan.

Polling stations throughout the city opened their doors at 6 am, and will be open until 9 pm, when the counting of votes will begin.

Miguelina Camilo

She is a Dominican lawyer from Salcedo, Hermanas Mirabal province, member of the Dominican Bar Association (DBA), and president of the Association of Women Lawyers of the Bronx, being the first Dominican to hold the position.

The Dominican is the daughter of winemakers and received her Juris Doctor from New York Law School and her BA in Political Science from New York University.

Camilo served as associate counsel for the Office of the General Counsel of the Board of Elections in New York City, where the office is charged with enforcing NY election law on all matters related to seeking public office.

In 2016 he founded Camilo Law FirmPC to advise on matrimonial and family matters, including representing indigent clients as an 18B attorney.

She is co-founder of Legal Mentorship Bridge for Bronx Youth (LMBY) in association with the Bronx Women’s Lawyers Association, the Bronx County Bar Association, iMentor and Here to Here. Through this program, judges and professionals offer themselves as mentors to high school students.

Angel Vasquez

He is also seeking to fill a space in the New York Senate. The young man emigrated from the Dominican Republic to Upper Manhattan with his parents in 1993.

Ángel’s mother started as a cleaner for offices and hotels in New York and his father as a factory worker and taxi driver in the city. The two became small business owners in the mid-2000s and succeeded in bringing their vision of the American dream to life for Angel and his younger brother.

Upon graduating from high school, the Dominican attended the prestigious Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he studied Industrial and Labor Relations. After graduation, Ángel worked as an English teacher at a high school in Denver, Colorado, educating predominantly low-income Latino and Black children.

In 2013 he returned to Washington Heights with his teaching experience and enrolled in the School of Public and International Relations at Columbia University. There he obtained his Masters in Public Administration with a focus on educational policy.

Ángel serves as a senior policy adviser on the United Federation of Teachersthe teachers’ union in New York City with more than 190,000 members.

The Dominican was also named to the City & State New York list of 40 Rising Professionals Under the Age of 40 in 2019.

Both candidates have been backed by the city’s Democratic leadership, and by Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who is also seeking re-election in Manhattan’s 13th district, where he is a representative and congressman.