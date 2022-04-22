Dominican sentenced in NY for murdering a girlfriend in 2016

A Dominican identified as Michael Bonilla 49 years old, was sentenced last Monday from 25 years to life in prison, after having confessed to stabbing his girlfriend, also Dominican, to death. Juana Alvarezsix years after committing the crime, in the summer of 2016.

The incident occurred in the apartment where they lived in the bronx. The authorities say that Bonilla, days after killing the woman, threw her body in the trash, her body was never found.

According to the statements, Bonilla kept Alvarez’s body in a closet while it was decomposing, then tied it up, put it in a shopping cart and took it to a dumpster.

The Daily News reported that investigators searched a landfill in upstate New York and were never able to find the body. Because of Bonilla’s confession, Alvarez’s blood trail in the apartment and a security video of the killer pushing the shopping cart that was also dripping blood gave detectives what they needed to solve the case.

Juana Alvarez was reported missing two weeks after her boyfriend murdered her on July 27, 2016. On August 22, Michael Bonilla he was arrested for evading payment for public transportation and admitted to committing the crime.

The victim’s sister, Iris Alvarez told the Daily News: “We will never have closure, no body to bury. There is no grave to visit on birthdays and holidays, not even ashes to pray to, as she would have liked.”

The prosecutor of the bronx, Darcel Clark He stated: “The defendant killed his girlfriend and disposed of her body as garbage.” He also added, “Although her remains were never recovered, a jury heard the facts of the case and found the defendant guilty. I hope this sentence brings some comfort to the victim’s family.”