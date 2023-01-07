Dominican Soto WAS TRADED to Philadelphia in multiple trade – Full Swing

By Kiara González Escobar

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to add names to their bullpen heading into the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The National League champions made a trade for Detroit Tigers reliever Gregory Soto that includes in addition to the infielder Kody Clemens.

According to the journalist Jim Salisbur, from NBC Sports, what happened in Detroit in the 2023 campaign with the Dominican left-hander, caught the attention of the team that represents the important city of the northeastern United States.

in 2022 grove He finished with a 2-11 record, very bad actually, but he saved 30 games (among the best on the tour). His 3.68 PCL and 1.38 WHIP weren’t really stellar. The 27-year-old pitcher made his Major League debut in 2019 with the Tigers and it was in 2021 that he began to play a closer role. It was his first year to highlight after two completely negative first seasons.

As for Clemens, the 26-year-old first baseman had a poor 2022 with the stripes, batting just .225 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in his major league debut.

For this multiple exchange, the players Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands would be sent to the main city in the state of Michigan, Jon Morosi shared on his Twitter account. Said agreement is pending medical review.