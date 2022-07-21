Dominican students win international award for seismic design

A group of 11 students of the schools of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Architecture and Design of the Pontifical Catholic University Mother and Teacher (PUCMM) won the Best Seismic Performance award at the 19th Undergraduate Seismic Design Competition held in Salt Lake, Utah.

The team of this Dominican academy surpassed the proposal of 42 participating universities from all over the world, to win the most important category of the international competition.

“Imagine an earthquake occurs and out of 40 buildings, the one that behaved best was the one designed by the PUCMM team,” he explained. Ashley Morales, director of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the Mother and Teacher.

PUCMM students competed with peers such as New York University (NYU), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Stanford, Berkeley and Cornell.

Winning engineering students from PUCMM, CSD.

“Getting to occupy this place means that the science we teach here is as valid as the one they learn there. We are preparing young people to be engineers of the world”, highlighted the professor.

The team was made up of 10 women and one man, a particularity in the area of ​​engineering that aroused the interest of the participants in Utah, interested in learning more about the only team led by women.

The award-winning students in this Project They were Sherlin Montero, Karla Medina, Brenda Rodríguez, Melanie Dickson, Anny De La Rosa; Rafaelina Liranzo, Ana Peña, Nathalia de León, Scarlet Sarraff, Camila Cruz and Isaac Moloon.

And they were recognized with the award for “Best Seismic Performance” because they came in first place, in the category Final Annual Seismic Cost.

To participate in this event, young people between the ages of 19 and 21 presented last January a proposal that was in the top nine of 42 universities of the world that were presented, until finally rising in the competition with the category of greater weight in the 19th installment of the Annual Undergraduate Seismic Design Competition.