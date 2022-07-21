Dominican students win international seismic design award

Santo Domingo, DR.

A group of 11 students from the schools of Civil and Environmental Engineering; Architecture and Design of the Pontificia Universidad Católica Madre y Maestra (PUCMM), won the grand prize for Best Seismic Performance at the 19th Undergraduate Seismic Design Competition held in Salt Lake, Utah.

The Dominican team surpassed the proposal of 42 participating universities from around the world, to win the most important category of the international competition.

“Imagine an earthquake occurs and out of 40 buildings, the one that behaved the best was the one designed by the PUCMM team,” explained Ashley Morales, director of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering of the Mother and Teacher.

PUCMM students competed with peers such as New York University (NYU), University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Stanford, Berkeley and Cornell.

“Coming to occupy this position means that the science we teach here is as valid as the science they learn there. We are preparing young people to be engineers of the world,” the professor stressed.

The team was made up of 10 women and one man, a particularity in the area of ​​engineering that aroused the interest of the participants in Utah, interested in learning more about the only team led by women.

The award-winning students in this project were Sherlin Montero, Karla Medina, Brenda Rodríguez, Melanie Dickson, Anny De La Rosa; Rafaelina Liranzo, Ana Peña, Nathalia de León, Scarlet Sarraff, Camila Cruz and Isaac Moloon. And they were recognized with the award for Best Seismic Performance because they came in first place in the category Final Annual Seismic Cost.

To participate in this event, young people between the ages of 19 and 21 presented last January a proposal that was in the top nine of 42 universities in the world that were presented, until finally rising in the competition with the category of greater weight in the 19th delivery of the Annual Undergraduate Seismic Design Competition.