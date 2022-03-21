Dominican taxi driver Carlos Infante lost vision in one eye after being robbed and beaten in the Bronx | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Carlos Infante, a taxi driver of Dominican origin who has been making a living transporting passengers in New York for more than 20 years, answered his first call of the day on Thursday, March 17, around 5:30 in the morning, when he was brutally beaten and robbed by a couple.
According to authorities, the incident occurred in front of a building located at 3560 Webster Ave in the Bronx.
Arriving at the location where your “clients” were waiting for himthe two suspects attacked him until he was unconscious to steal $600 from him and then fled the scene.
According to the victim’s relatives who spoke with Damaris Díaz, from Noticias Univision 41, the taxi driver was hit in the head and eye repeatedly with a metal object.
Infant, waking up, called 9-1-1 immediately, and for fear of abandoning his car, he himself went to the hospital for helpdespite the condition it was in.
They demand justice for the Hispanic taxi driver attacked at the beginning of his shift
Since then, Infante, who is a father and grandfather, continues intern at Bronx Lebanon Hospitalwhere today his family and friends were joined by other taxi drivers and activists at a press conference to demand justice.
For his part, Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the Association of Independent Taxi Drivers of New York, reported that they are offering $3,000 Anyone with information on this case.
“We have to get rid of these dangerous criminals from the streets. Infante could have been killed, we must take back our streetsMatthew said.
The subjects have not yet been found and the family is puzzled.
The sisters of Carlos Infante ask for justice, since they say they are begging God so that he can recover a little vision from that eye.
” Lost vision in left eye and the operation that they are going to do is to try to prevent the eye from sinking in, because that bone is broken,” said Maria Infante, the victim’s sister.
If you have information about this incident, please call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-888-57-PISTA.
You can also submit information to the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.