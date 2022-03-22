Dominican taxi driver in NY suffers brutal beating

The Dominican taxi driver Carlos Infanteis 20 years old earning a living as a taxi driver in New York. On March 17, she was the victim of an assault, when she was destined to board her first passengers of the day around 5:30 am in the Bronx.

Arriving at the location where his “clients” were waiting for him, the two “clients”, a man and a woman, attacked him until he was unconscious in order to steal $600 from him.

Now the Dominican is awaiting surgery to reconstruct his left eye, after having lost his vision due to the beating his attackers inflicted on his face and head with a metal object.

Upon waking up, the taxi driver called 9-1-1, and for fear of leaving his car abandoned, he himself went to the hospital in search of help, despite the condition in which he was, according to the news portal Univision 41.

For the fact, Fernando Mateo, spokesman for the State Federation of Taxi Drivers (NYSFTD, for its acronym in English), said that a three thousand dollar reward will be offered to whoever can find the whereabouts of the attackers.

The federation offered a press conference on the esplanade of the Bronx Lebanon hospital, where Infante is hospitalized.

Mateo added that Infante may not be able to see out of that eye again.

“Mr. Infante may never see out of his right eye again, this beating was unnecessary as he was robbed anyway. Our City needs peace, we need to unite and stop the violence, we are here to serve our community”, said Antonio Cabrera, President of the NYSFTD.

According to data published by El Diario NY, the man who allegedly beat Infante is about 45 years old, measures five feet and eight inches, weighs 180 pounds, and has dreadlocks.