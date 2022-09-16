Dominican teachers reinforce Spanish teaching in NY

A group of teachers from the Dominican Republic are teaching in public schools in New York since the beginning of the school semester as part of a pilot program between the Big Apple and that Caribbean country, where they hope to recruit more educators for next year.

The teachersall bilingual, teach various subjects (mathematics, science, English, among others), and have been assigned to public schools in Manhattan and the Bronx to teach mostly Latino students, including some who recently arrived in the city sent on buses by Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

It is the first time that the city of New York hire teachers in the Dominican Republic, where the Commissioner of Education, David Banks, hopes to travel soon as part of this initiative, which crystallized at the proposal of the Association of Dominican-American School Supervisors and Administrators (ADASA), as reported today at a press conference promoted at the Dominican Consulate.

Banks, who runs the nation’s largest public education system, readily agreed in the face of a shortage of bilingual educators in the city and a surge of Latinos in schools.

In the schools chosen for this program, the majority of students are Latino, with 41.1%, followed by 24.4% of black children.

Last school semester 2021-22 (with 1,058,888 students, 71.9% economically disadvantaged) more than 20% of children were Spanish speakers, and 14% were learning English as a second language, Banks said at the conference, before recalling that Dominicans they are the largest Latino group in this city.

But he stressed that in addition “we have students who speak Spanish who are coming from all over and they also need them” in reference to those who are being sent from Texas, mostly Venezuelans.

The teacherswhom the consul chose Jaquez called “ambassadors” of the Dominican Republic, they were recruited through a company contracted by the Department of Education and will be evaluated within six months.

If the pilot program passes the test it will be expanded to bring more teachers bilinguals both from their country and from other Latin American nations to teach in Spanish in public schools and in this way also, promote the culture of those countries, highlighted Jaquez.

The vice president of the Association of Dominican-American School Supervisors and Administrators, Emanuel Polanco, indicated that some 200 teachers applied to participate in the program and that these 25 educators, some of whom have left their families, were hired under the same conditions as the teachers of New York.