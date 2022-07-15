Dominican travelers: the things they carry in the suitcase

The US Embassy recently published a video announcing that products containing pork should not be transported in the suitcases of people traveling to the United States.

Among those mentioned are salami, bacon, pork rinds, longaniza, and already prepared foods such as sancocho, and warned of the economic fines that people who carry these types of products can receive.

That is why we have made a list of the things, products and food that Dominicans take with them when they leave the country, for their own consumption or to please a loved one they are going to visit with a “small snack”.

From the famous sweet beans that were seized from a Dominican traveling to Spain, to the sweets and cheeses that are taken with them.

Let’s see some:

garlic crackers

Sweets: coconut; orange;

Milk

sofrito

Seasonings

medications, pills

flakes

Chalacas

Leaf Cheese

Oregano

Hair products: treatments, straightening

rollers; hairnets

Coffee

Dominican cake

Arepa

Rum: mallita brugal

president beer

Water bread

fried masher

The products mentioned above are not necessarily prohibited by customs in the US. However, now we present you those products that are allowed and those that are prohibited.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), each traveler must declare all the food products that they carry in their suitcase. Failure to declare such products can result in fines of up to US$10,000.

According to the CBP portal, The following foods are generally permissible:

– Condiments such as tomato sauce (ketchup), mustard, mayonnaise, Marmite and Vegemite and prepared sauces that do not contain meat products.

– Olive oil and other vegetable oils

– Breads, cookies, cakes, granola bars, cereal and other baked and processed products

– Sweets and chocolate

– Cheese – Solid cheese (hard or semi-hard, not containing meat); butter, butter oil, and cultured dairy products such as yogurt and sour cream are not restricted.

– Canned goods and products in vacuum-packed jars (except those containing meat or poultry products) for your personal use

– Dried fruits – products such as apricots, barberry, raisins, dates, figs, currants, peaches, plums

– Fluid milk and dairy products intended for use by infants or young children are admissible if the amount brought is reasonable or it is obvious that it is only for a few days.

– Roasted or unroasted coffee, if it does not contain attached pulp.

– Spices and Seasonings – most dry spices are allowed except for orange, lemon, green lime and other leaves, citrus seeds, lemongrass, and various vegetable seeds and fruit seeds.

The products that are not supported are the following:

Aloe – the above ground parts

Coconuts – shells must have been removed and may not have sprouted

Garlic – with peeled cloves

Ginger – with clean roots

Soy lecithin – pod

Tamarind – in pod

Water chestnut – the nut only

Meat, milk, eggs, poultry and their products, including products made with these materials, such as dry soups or consommé, are prohibited or restricted from entering the United States, depending on the types of animal diseases that occur in the country originally.

Fresh (chilled or frozen), dried, cured and cooked meat is generally prohibited from almost any country of origin.

Products containing raw egg ingredients are prohibited from most regions.