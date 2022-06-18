Dominican urbanites bid for new markets, generate interest from celebrities

Santo Domingo. DR

Urban music starring Dominicans increases its incidence and hit markets beyond local borders or children of the diaspora. It has even aroused the curiosity of famous foreigners. The photograph in which the queen of pop is observed madonna Together with the irreverent singer Tokischa, it is one more example of the seduction they have achieved.

From being a marginalized artistic class in important international awards (Latin Grammy, Billboard, Lo Nuestro, Permios Juventud and others) for not having a competitive musical product, The result of a mediocre audio mastering in the recording and exposing a vulgar lyric, today a notable group of urbanites is part of the attractions of these international events.

This week, for example, the announcement of the nominations for Premios Juventud revealed a positive outlook for the local urban exponents.

The list includes El Alfa (the most nominated of the locals) and the controversial interpreters Tokischa and Yailin the Most Viral, as well as Natti Natasha and La Gabi.

In a surprising way for many, the Tokischa product has turned the gaze of American music stars never before imagined by any Dominican artist. He first sweetened up Marshmello and they recorded the song “Estilazo” together, in which EDM and Dominican dembow merge.

“Working with Tokischa was amazing. I flew to the Dominican Republic and we did the song right there. Toki is obviously amazing and talented so working with her was a lot of fun and I’m really happy with how the song turned out,” said Marshmello.

Previously, he had already drawn acid criticism for his collaboration with the Colombian J Balvin and, in addition, he provoked the interest of the Spanish Rosalía, with whom he recorded the popular “Linda”.

Before La Tokis, El Alfa made his way by walking. His work was one of the first to step on the stage of important events.

Likewise, El Alfa (the most advanced), Nene la Amenazzy, Chimbala, Lírico en la Casa, Rochy RD, Natti Natasha, among others, have pushed to create new niches of followers already in the United States, as well as in countries in South America, Central America and Europe.

In the case of the Alpha, This young native of Herrera made his way by walking. His work was one of the first to step on the stage of important events.

Emmanuel Herrera, his first name, has recognized that his internationalization was thanks to Puerto Rican reggaeton and trappers, such as his hit “La Romana”, along with the great Bad Bunny in his first production “X100pre”.

In addition to Bad Bunny, other artists of Puerto Rican origin who have collaborated with El Alfa are Nicky Jam, Arcángel, Zion y Lennox, Tito “El Bambino”, Farruko, Noriel, Anel AA, Chencho Corleone Jon Z, Mirky Woodz, Bryant Myers and Mike Towers.

In that urban struggle, the incidence of Natti Natasha is recordedamong the group of Latin women that leads the global urban movement.

Equally, there is a work displayed by Chimbala, Rochy RD, Lírico en la Casa or Nene la Amenazzy. The latter has even already won a Youth Award in 2019 in the category “The New Urban Generation”.

That time the exponent of Santiago El Nene La Amenazzy debuted on the Premios Juventud stage by singing the song “Baby”, the song that made him conquer the international market thanks to the collaboration with Nicky Jam and Farruko.

Amenazzy sang in a combined set at Premios Juventud alongside Cazzu, Lyanno and Eladio.

+ Other cases

Rochy RD had a good rhythm until recently, generating international interest. Even his style caught the attention of foreign figures.

From Europe, the incidence that Lírico en la Casa has in some markets of that continent is reported.

Although not exactly urban, Omega records stuck with the non-Latin audience. His collaborations with the famous Senegalese rapper Akon demonstrate this.

Akon has said that the Dominican Republic is too small for “El Fuerte”. Last year the famous rapper came to the country to record the video and song “El Product” with Omega.

Among the promises for the conquest of other markets is Chris Lebrón. He is a 22-year-old from Haina, who thought he would make a living from photography, but his songs, with clean lyrics, caught the attention of Arcángel and Romeo Santos.

Another young woman who promises and has been signed is La Ross María, closely followed by an international record label, and with important collaborations such as Romeo Santos on the song “Tu vas a tener que explainme”.