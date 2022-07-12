Dominican wanted in the US, found dead in the DR

A Dominican wanted since 1997 by United States authorities, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. The man identified as Anthony Mota was accused of kidnapping and execution of a man from Queens, New York.

Anthony Mota kidnapped his victim on October 12, 1997, torturing him for days until the family paid a $23,000 ransom. Despite payment Mota drove the victim to an area of ​​Interstate 280 in Harrison, he shot him in the head and neck, killing him. After this he placed the victim’s body in another car which he set on fire, according to reports Daily Voice Hudson.

The Dominican was charged with seven charges: murder, kidnappingextortion, arson, possession of a weapon for illegal purposes, robbery by racketeering, and federal violation for illegal flight to avoid prosecution.

A team of detectives from the New Jersey State Police, US Marshals and officers from the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force and the District of New Jersey worked on the investigation.

In 1998, Mota was formally charged with all charges, the authorities made great efforts to locate and arrest him, with few results.

It was in 2021 that the agents in charge of the case together with authorities from the DR Ministry of Foreign Affairs found information about Mota, the development of the information showed that the accused could be living in Nizao, Peravia.

The Daily Voice reported that various interviews were conducted in the Dominican Republic and the United States and they obtained the answer that Mota had been living under the alias “Miguel Ángel González Pérez”, under this name he formed a family. In June 2021, “Miguel Ángel González Pérez” died of an apparent heart attack in the DR.

During the 25 years that the investigation lasted, DNA evidence was collected from various sources to identify Mota, in April of this year a New Jersey State Police detective along with a deputy US marshal took the samples to the Laboratory of Anthropology New Jersey State Police coroner in Hamilton.

The police received the comparisons on June 3, 2022, in which it was confirmed that González Pérez and Mota were the same person, which meant a closure of the case a quarter of a century later.