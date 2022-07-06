News

Dominican winemaker stabs a client in “self-defense”

A Dominican winemaker identified as 51-year-old Jose Alba, was arrested after stabbing and killing a customer after he entered the counter area and attacked him for a bag of potato chips.

A video that was released in different media shows the Dominican serving customers when suddenly, the young man enters the counter and pushes him against a wall full of groceries.

The incident occurred in the warehouse Blue Moon Convenience Store”, located in the vicinity of 139th Street and Broadway Avenue in the Harlem area of ​​Upper Manhattan.

As detailed by the New York Post, Alba assured that he acted in self-defense.

The video shows the customer apparently yelling at the winemaker and pushing him away. Then he takes out a dagger, stabbing him several times that caused his death.

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Austin Simon, who was taken to Harlem Hospital after the incident, where he eventually died.

The NY Post alleges that the incident occurred last Friday night when an unidentified woman entered the store with a child to buy chips, and that police later said the woman did not have enough cash for the snack. and instead stormed out of the store and called Simon, who allegedly caused the altercation.

