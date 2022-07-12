Dominican winemaker tried to avoid fight before stabbing

The Dominican José Alba, an employee of a warehouse located in Harlem, tried to avoid conflict with the client Austin Simon, the man he stabbed after he crossed the counter to attack him, and for which he is now accused of murder.

In a new video that has been released since Saturday, you can hear how Alba tells the man “Dad, I don’t want problems, dad”, or “Dad, I don’t want problems”, while they were arguing before the fatality occurred. stabbing.

Simon broke into the Blue Moon warehouse on July 1, five minutes after his girlfriend tried to buy a bag of chips for her daughter and her electronic benefits card was declined. The woman maintained that Alba took the snack from the girl.

In the video, the Dominican’s conversation with the young woman is heard: “Have you put food?” The bride can be heard asking Alba about how she made the sale.

“Okay, mom, let me do it another time. My God,” Alba says.

“There’s money there,” she insists.

The video shows how the woman yells off camera: “You can’t touch my daughter. Don’t take that away from my daughter, you fucking piece of shit!”

Alba is not seen in the images taking anything from her or touching her.

The woman goes on to say, “I’m going to bring my boyfriend here and he’s going to screw you over. My boyfriend is going to come here right now and he’s going to screw you over!”

Alba says “That’s not my fault, it’s not working”. The Dominican continues working and tells a client of the bride: “She has no money.”

Another woman asked: “Did they take something from you?”

Alba replied: “No, I take it back.”

Simon can then be seen walking in and immediately going behind the counter.