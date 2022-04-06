Dominican woman killed in shooting in NY, fleeing violence

Dominican Juana Esperanza Soriano de Perdomo, a native of Boca Chica, who died last Monday after being caught in the middle of a shooting near a New York warehouse, had been living in the area where she was shot for three weeks.

According to relatives, the 61-year-old woman would have moved from where she lived before, fleeing from crime.

In the security video published by the warehouse where the events occurred, it is seen how the lady who fell down right at the door of the premises, tried to enter the place to protect herself.

“Everyone talks about the weapons, but nobody does anything,” said José Guzmán, a relative of the victim, to the media that arrived at the place where a vigil was being held in honor of Juana Esperanza.

The events occurred in the Bronx, in the Fordham Heights area, near the Grand Concourse. The winery is located right next to the D-train exit, Fordham Road.

At the moment, the police are offering a $3,500 reward to those who find the whereabouts of the gunmen.

Juana Esperanza came to New York City more than 30 years ago, and had been widowed for less than three years. Her children and her family ask for justice for her relative.