Dominicans and Salvadorans, the poorest in the US

Hispanics of Dominican and Salvadoran origin in the United States experienced more material hardship in 2020 than Colombians, Cubans and Mexicans, the Census Bureau said in a blog published yesterday.

According to the US Census Bureau’s 2021 Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP), approximately one in three (34.8%) Hispanics and one in four (24.3%) %) non-Hispanics in the United States lived in a household that experienced material hardship in 2020.

The survey is based on three indicators: food difficulties, problems paying bills and housing.

“The differences in material hardship were striking among Hispanic origin groups,” Zachary Scherer and Yerís Mayol-García state in the blog.

Half of those of Dominican origin (50.5%) and Salvadorans (49.2%) suffered problems of this type in 2020, while those of Colombian origin are the ones who experience the least material hardship (23.3%). Cubans follow with 29.4% and Mexicans with 33.0%.

These types of differences are due to multiple factors such as educational and employment history, level of English, geographic location or race, among others.

Hispanics of Dominican origin have the highest percentage of black or multiracial people, which may influence “since the majority of Latinos said that a darker skin color impacts opportunities” in the United States, they point out. “A lot of Dominicans didn’t speak English very well either.”