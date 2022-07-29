Dominicans carry out protest against JetBlue in NY

Hundreds of Dominicans they crowded this Thursday afternoon in front of the airline’s vicinity JetBlue in New York, with the proclamation “JetBlue it will not make us dizzy; the abuse is going to end” to express his discontent with the airline.

“And if they mistreat us again at JetBlue we will not travel” “It is going to end, it is going to end, the abuse is going to end”, were more than the expressions of the citizens Dominicans who said present to the call for the protest led by Elida Almontepresident of the Dominican Chamber of Commerce in NY.

Almonte emphasized moving to Washington to continue with the demonstrations against the airline. “From here to Washington, so get ready.”

“We demand of JetBlue respect to the user and that he gives us an answer on what the money that has been given to him has been invested in,” he said. Elida Almonte.

The Dominican stated that JetBlue abuses the user due to the rise in air ticket prices, long waits at airports, flight cancellations and delays, among other situations.

On the other hand, Almonte referred to the recent purchase of the Spirit airline that was made by JetBlue for the sum of 3,800 million dollars, “JetBlue it is becoming a bigger company, however, we are told that they have no resources”.

Other people who also reacted to the purchase of Spirit was the Dominican congressman Adriano Espaillat, who described as interesting the release of 3.8 billion dollars for the purchase of the low-cost airline Spirit, but “it does not make the correct use” of the money that was delivered by the Federal Government as a subsidy for the pandemic.