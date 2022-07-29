News

Dominicans carry out protest against JetBlue in NY

Photo of Zach Zach38 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Hundreds of Dominicans they crowded this Thursday afternoon in front of the airline’s vicinity JetBlue in New York, with the proclamation JetBlue it will not make us dizzy; the abuse is going to end” to express his discontent with the airline.

“And if they mistreat us again at JetBlue we will not travel” “It is going to end, it is going to end, the abuse is going to end”, were more than the expressions of the citizens Dominicans who said present to the call for the protest led by Elida Almontepresident of the Dominican Chamber of Commerce in NY.

Almonte emphasized moving to Washington to continue with the demonstrations against the airline. “From here to Washington, so get ready.”

“We demand of JetBlue respect to the user and that he gives us an answer on what the money that has been given to him has been invested in,” he said. Elida Almonte.

The Dominican stated that JetBlue abuses the user due to the rise in air ticket prices, long waits at airports, flight cancellations and delays, among other situations.

On the other hand, Almonte referred to the recent purchase of the Spirit airline that was made by JetBlue for the sum of 3,800 million dollars, “JetBlue it is becoming a bigger company, however, we are told that they have no resources”.

Other people who also reacted to the purchase of Spirit was the Dominican congressman Adriano Espaillat, who described as interesting the release of 3.8 billion dollars for the purchase of the low-cost airline Spirit, but “it does not make the correct use” of the money that was delivered by the Federal Government as a subsidy for the pandemic.

The informative site of the global Dominican community.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach38 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

Russia will pay attention to the US when “time permits”

4 mins ago

Brittney Griner case: Who is Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer allegedly offered in exchange?

16 mins ago

How the Church hid the body of Eva Perón for 14 years

27 mins ago

A boy in Florida fell into intensive care after being attacked by a brain-eating amoeba

50 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button