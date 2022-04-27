Dominicans in Europe react to Collado’s statements

Following criticism from the Minister of Tourism, David Colladoat the high cost of airfare that Dominicans pay when they travel to the country, members of an association that watches over the welfare of Dominicans in Spain, says that the prices of the tickets are expensive due to the taxes that the DR adds.

In a letter sent to Diario Libre, the Socio-Cultural Association of Dominicans in Guadalajara, Spain, claims that they are constantly excluded and forgotten by the Dominican authorities.

“To the authorities of the DR, remember that the Dominican diaspora in Europe pays for expensive air tickets,” highlights the letter signed by Omar Nivar, coordinator of the association.

“The Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic David Colladoannounced this Tuesday to the media about the high prices of air tickets that we Dominicans pay to enter the country, an affirmation that we all know, due to the excessive taxes that are reflected in the ticket, but what is striking is that only it refers to the diaspora that resides in the United States that, apparently, are the only ones that pay expensive tickets,” he stressed.

The Minister of Tourism offered his statements in the framework of his visit to the city of Miami, where he stressed that he is working with the Dominican consulates in the United States, to reduce the cost of air tickets to the Dominican Republic.

“We are working together with the consulates and airlines, we are going to encourage charters (flights) and get ticket prices down,” said the Minister of Tourism, David Colladoduring a visit this Tuesday to the Dominican consulate in Miami.

In the letter sent to this medium, the association that houses Dominicans in Spain, they ask Collado to intervene in favor of the diaspora in Europe that generally moves to Spain.

“The high prices of the tickets imposed by the aforementioned airlines range between 550 euros in low season, and 1,500 euros or more in seasons such as summer and Christmas holidays,” they highlighted.

In the document they also called on the Dominican community in Europe to demand respect so that the responsibility of the Dominican State is guaranteed for the contributions they make to the national economy through the sending of remittances.

