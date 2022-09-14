Dominicans participate in research at CERN in Switzerland

Dominican students Andy Paulo Ramirez of the Technological Institute of Santo Domingo and Elizabeth Martinez of The City College of New York, have become the first Dominicans to be recruited to participate in the CERN Summer Student Programa prestigious scientific research program to work on the High Energy Physics experiments carried out by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Every year CERN brings together outstanding students enrolled in bachelor’s and master’s programs in physics, computer science, engineering and mathematics to actively and interactively participate in high energy physics experiments such as the Compact Muon Collider (CMS), ATLAS, ALICE, LHCb, TOTEM and NA62 to name a few.

Ramírez and Martínez, the only students to represent the Caribbean region, were part of a select group of 300 students from more than 80 countries made up of member and non-member states that collaborated with research in the different experiments of the organization that welcomes the elite of the scientific community.

Andy Paulo Ramírez, Electronic and Communications Engineering studentwas collaborating in the CERN IT-Storage group in the Information Technology department where he worked enabling High Performance Computing (HPC) resources for the XrootD framework (extended ROOT daemon), a software widely used in the High Energy Physics community, specifically contributing to the enabling of RDMA (Remote Direct Access Memory), a technology that allows the transfer of data from the main memory of one computer system to another directly, using fewer hardware resources and improving performance. remote access with low latency to the server memories that contain the data collected and analyzed in all the experiments sponsored by CERN.

Elibeth Martínez, Electrical Engineering studenthas been collaborating with the NA62 experiment, a project that precisely studies the strange decay of Kaons, particles that arise when protons collide at 400 GeV/c in CERN’s Super Proton Synchrotron (SPS), specifically contributing to improving the Liquid Krypton Calorimeter (LKr) transceiver.

CERN is globally recognized for being the most important High Energy Physics Laboratory in the worldthere is the Large Hadron Collider (LHC for its acronym in English), considered the greatest engineering work that humanity has ever developed, this is a particle accelerator that makes protons collide at speeds close to that of light, allowing the detection of exotic particles useful for the development of experiments such as the production of antimatter, detection of dark matter and the understanding of a theory of everything that unifies all branches of physical knowledge.

In this laboratory, a series of experiments have been launched that have and continue to lead to the discovery of the deepest secrets of the universe, Among these is the discovery of the Higgs Boson, an elementary particle that gave meaning to what is now known as the Standard Model of Particle Physics, a theory that has become the most proven physical theory in history.

Both Ramírez and Martínez are in the final stage of their studies, seeking to expand their knowledge and apply it to solutions that provide answers to the questions that the scientific society is questioning today, trying to make a significant contribution to the scientific and technological development of society. .