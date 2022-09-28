Dominicans remain ineligible for US visa lottery program

The United States Department of State, which administers the Diversity Visa Program, better known as the “green card lottery”, it issued a statement listing the countries that do not qualify to receive permanent residence through the contest in 2023.

It’s no surprise that Dominicans do not qualify because they are excluded from this program, since they are among the foreigners who emigrate the most to the United States.

This year on the list of “not eligible” to apply for the program are in addition to the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Venezuela, Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland), and Vietnam.

According to the regulations, the native people of these countries cannot apply because more than 50,000 individuals had already emigrated to the United States from these countries in the last five years.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) of 1990, which originated the program, establishes that the so-called “diversity immigrants”, people from countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States, are the ones who can apply to the “ lottery”.

Beneficiaries selected through a random computer algorithm. By 2023, up to 55,000 visas will be available for this concept.