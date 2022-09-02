Dominicans wanted by the FBI for criminal acts

Three Dominicans residing in the state of New York appear on the list of people wanted by the FBI on its website. The three are classified as fugitives by the federal agency and are wanted for acts that are not related to each other.

The list includes some 300 people of different nationalities and for various crimes such as association of malefactors, white collar crimes, drug trafficking, murder, possession of weapons, fraud, cybercrime, human trafficking, including the list of the most wanted.

For one of the fugitive Dominicans, the agency is offering a $50,000 reward. One of these is named Daniel Guzmanwho is being wanted for health care fraud.

Guzman He was an employee of a pharmacy in Upper Manhattan and is accused of his alleged role in a health care fraud scheme that cost Medicaid millions of dollars. The man allegedly conspired with other individuals to commit fraud by deceptively obtaining reimbursements from this program for prescription drugs that were not dispensed.

Guzman would receive prescriptions from Medicaid recipients at the pharmacy where he worked and then submit fraudulent reimbursement claims to the program, requesting reimbursement for the full value of the prescription drugs.

On August 13, 2008, Guzmán was arrested pursuant to a federal warrant issued against him by the Southern District of New York and released on bond. Guzman subsequently failed to appear in court when summoned, and on January 16, 2009, the Southern District of New York issued a federal warrant for his arrest. Guzmán was charged with failure to appear.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/02/graphic-text-user-interface-b69c4b10.jpg

Within this list is Victor Emmanuel TolentinoWanted for breach of bail terms and conditions and drug conspiracy. The agency is offering a reward of up to $2,500 to those who help find his whereabouts.

Tolentino was allegedly a member of a drug trafficking organization in charge of shipping heroin, cocaine and marijuana to New York from Las Vegas, Nevada, and from San Diego, California.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/02/capture-de-screen-of-a-cell-phone-with-text-and-images-31839784.jpg

On July 3, 2012, he was formally charged with being part of a drug trafficking conspiracy and was scheduled for trial in federal court in Manhattan, New York City, for September 30, 2013. The Dominican fled before the start of the trial. and did not appear in court.

On September 30, 2013, the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York issued a federal warrant for Tolentino’s arrest for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of his bail. He’s been on the fugitive list ever since.

According to the FBI, Tolentino has many tattoos, including a design with the words “The Prince” on his right upper arm and a cross with thorns on his upper left bicep, that say he has ties to Queens, New York and New York. with the Boston and Lawrence areas in Massachusetts. He is an avid weight lifter and is known to visit gyms often.

Another Dominican that appears on the list is Diego Alfonso de Leon Mejiaaccused of taking an illegal flight to avoid prosecution for murder, possession of a weapon for an illegal purpose.

De León Mejía is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of another man at a gas station in Paterson, New Jersey, on May 16, 2019. The victim was shot to death. On May 31, 2019, Diego Alfonso De León Mejía was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for illegal purposes by the Municipal Court of Paterson, State of New Jersey, and a state warrant was issued for his arrest.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/02/graphic-user-interface-website-aa13917d.jpg

The arrest warrant was issued by the United States District Court, District of New Jersey, on March 18, 2021, after De León Mejía was federally charged with taking an illegal flight to avoid prosecution.