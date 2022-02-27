Dominicans will be able to file complaints without having to go to a police station

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, promised this Sunday the digitization of certain police services such as the launch of a platform for virtual complaints.

“The virtual complaints platform will be launched, to file complaints from anywhere in the country, no need to go to a police station”, announced the Head of State during his second rendering of accounts, held this Sunday.

Likewise, the president informed that soon it will be possible to acquire via internet the pilot plan certification for vehicle transfers, from anywhere in the country.

According to Abinader, each of these initiatives seek to improve access to justice and the services that the police provide to citizens.

Citizen security

“My Safe Country”, comprehensive citizen security strategy initiated in Christ the King as a pilot plan in mid-2021, it has been extended to the sectors of Cristo Rey, La Puya de Arroyo Hondo, La Zurza and La Fe, of the National District.

Likewise, the president pointed out that the plan has been applied in Santiago, Barahona, Oviedo (in Pedernales), La Romana and San Francisco de Macorís, reducing robberies by more than 70% in the latter province, according to the president.

“My Safe Country, has led to, for example, in San Francisco de Macorís, crime has reduced by 52% and assaults by 72.7%,” Abinader said in his second accountability, held this Sunday in the National Congress.

Similarly, he said that as part of this strategy the registration of motorcycles exceeds 400,000. While the Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús “Chú” Vásquez, assured that the recovered firearms amount to 6,000.

“As a result of all this work, the most recent survey by the AmericasBarometer firm revealed that the perception of insecurity in the Dominican Republic went from 63% in 2019 to 48% in 2021,” added the president.