Dominik Fischnaller positive at Covid: yesterday he won the bronze medal at the Olympics

Positive at Covid the day after winning the medal at the Olympics. It happened to Dominik Fischnaller, the blue sled rider who won the bronze in the single test at the Winter Games of Beijing 2022. Even before the start of the competition, he had tested positive for the coronavirus on cousin Kevin Fischnaller, who had to give up taking part in the race. Dominik, on the other hand, passed all the following unscathed control swabs, thus managing to win that medal that four years ago a PyeongChang it had escaped him by just two thousandths.

Today, however, the positivity arrived: “The sled runner Dominik Fischnaller, athlete of the Italian delegation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, was found to be positive for the swab for Covid-19. The athlete, totally asymptomatic, is state isolated and placed under medical observation in Yanqing, ”said the Cones in a note. “Coni is strictly applying the rules established in the Playbook of That is to protect the participants in the Games and the Chinese population. We wish Dominik one speedy recovery“, The press release reads again.

The medal “has a lot value for me. The past four years have been difficult. In 2018 he was so close to the podium. Now I’m happy to have won the medal, ”Dominik said on Sunday. Then he had turned his thoughts to his cousin Kevin, who was forced to miss the Olympic competition of the men’s single: “They were hard days. I also won the medal for my cousin. I hope it will come out of Covid soon – he added – The dedication goes to mine family but also to myself. It was a tough four years and I believed it. From the ground I am raised“. Just Kevin, from the hotel room where he is spending the quarantine, followed the decisive round of the tv cheering – as shown on his account Instagram – for the medal obtained by the relative.