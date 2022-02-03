Dominik Fischnaller’s best time after the four tests, now it’s up to the women – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

THE CHRONICLE OF TODAY’S MEN’S TRIALS WITH DOMINIK FISCHNALLER IN FRONT

Program and Italians in the race (February 3)

11.25 Soon it will be time for the first female test heat of group A.

10.59 All the time trials of these last two heats of group A were however higher than in the third race of Dominik Fischnaller (58.008).

10.57 Kohala was the last to go down. Therefore, the fourth test run of sledding also ends here. The best time in this last round of group A was set by the German Felix Loch (58,161). Behind him we find the Austrians Wolfgang Kindl (58,183) and David Gleirscher (58,191), while the German Johannes Ludwig (58,214) finished in fourth position despite a thrust time not exactly optimal for his standards).

10.56 The Swede Svante Kohala is slow at the start (2.616) and closes in eighth position (59.458).

10.54 The Ukrainian Anton Dukach pushes a lot at the start (2.521, second time of the heats), but then loses ground along the track and finishes in seventh place (59.977).

10.52 The Pole Mateusz Sochowicz finishes his test in tenth position (59.681).

10.49 Seventh place for the Romanian Valentin Cretu (59.566) at 1.505 from the summit.

10.46 The Belarusian Pavel Angelov closes in tenth position (1: 00.411).

10.44 High the time trial of Bosnian Mirza Nikolajev (1: 01.343).

10.42 Ninth time of the heats for the Chinese Duoyao Fan (59.853).

10.40 The other Austrian Nico Gleirscher pushes little (2.552) and finishes in fifth position (58.227).

10.38 The Austrian Wolfgang Kindl finishes his test in front of David Gleirscher and is therefore second with a good time trial (58,183). 2,538 the time of pushing him.

10.36 The Austrian David Gleirscher sets the second time of the heats (58,191) despite a not exactly low push time (2,560).

10.34 Slow start for Michael Lejsek (2.624). The Czech closes ahead of Staudinger in fourth position (59,652).

10.32 Fourth time in the heat for the British Rupert Staudinger (59.675).

10.29 The other German Johannes Ludwig continues not to force the thrust too much (2.467) and enters second position with a time of 58.214.

10.27 The German Felix Loch does not push so much at the start (2.545) and ends his test in 58,161 and goes to the head. Really important time considering the little push.

10.25 The German Langenhan stops the clock at 58.771 and momentarily takes the lead in the fourth heat. 2,524 its pushing time.

10.24 The fourth test has already started. The Georgian Kumaritashvili ends in 1: 01.322.

10.20 The third test heat ends here. The classification of this heat therefore sees the Austrian Nico Gleirscher in command, who finished the descent in 58,128 (time higher than that of Fischnaller). Behind him the other Austrian Wolfgang Kindl and the German Felix Loch. The other German Johannes Ludwig is still hidden (his pushing time is very slow). The fourth test will start very soon.

10.17 Svante Kohala steals the sixth time from Dukach (58.904). 2,560 the time of pushing him. The other Ukrainian Andriy Mandziy did not leave.

10.15 The Ukrainian Anton Dukach (58.941) is placed in sixth place also thanks to the third push time (2.510).

10.12 A little further back the Pole Mateusz Sochowicz, tenth at the finish line (59.819) despite the fourth push time (2.522).

10.10 The Romanian Valentin Cretu marks the ninth time (59.657).

10.07 The Bulgarian Pavel Angelov is also far from the first, tenth at +2.592 (1: 00.620).

10.05 Tenth time for Bosnian Mirza Nikolajev (1: 01.236).

10.03 The Chinese Duoyao Fan ends his test in 59.557 (provisional seventh position).

10.01 Nico Gleirscher rises to command. The Austrian finished in 58,128 with a push time of 2,538. His time is also higher than Fischnaller’s in the third heat (58.008).

9.59 Wolfgang Kindl flies in the lead with a time of 58,133 (his push time is 2,519). However, the Austrian’s time trial is worse than the one set by Dominik Fischnaller in the third round.

9.57 David Gleirscher’s time is very high (1: 00.064). The Austrian ends his third heat with a 1.917 gap from Loch. 2,552 his push time.

9.55 The Czech Michael Lejsek marks the fourth time (+1.290), thus making Staudinger climb to fifth position.

9.53 Fourth time of the heats for the British Rupert Staudinger (+1.506).

9.51 Johannes Ludwig continues to hide. 2.457 is a very high time for him in the push phase. The German therefore closes second at 233 thousandths of a distance from Loch.

9.49 Felix Loch leaps into the lead with a 58.147. 2,524 the time of pushing him.

9.47 The German Max Langenhan scores a 58.388 with a push time of 2.507 and takes the lead.

9.46 Kumaritashvili scores a 2.619 at the start and then closes in 1: 01.341.

9.44 The first to start in this third heat of group A will be the Georgian Kumaritashvili.

9.41 Now the Austrians Wolfgang Kindl and David Gleirscher will take to the track, who set the first and second time respectively in yesterday’s heats. But also pay attention to the Germans.

9.38 After the excellent sensations offered by Dominik Fischnaller, first in all four test heats, it is time to find out further how his rivals are.

9.35 There are now 10 minutes left for the start of the third luge trial run. Group A.

9.22 Dominik Fischnaller therefore closed all four test heats in group B in the lead. Cousin Kevin also did well, but we must also pay attention to the Latvian Aparjods, among the best ever without pushing too much at the start. In a very short time, at 9.45 he will be the turn of group A.

9.20 Seventeenth and last the other Slovak Ninis, in 1: 01.595.

9.18 The Slovakian Skupek remains far from the first and closes in 59.386, twelfth.

9.16 Aparjods arrow also in this heat, but remains behind Fischnaller. 58.444 the time of the Latvian, just under a tenth and a half from the blue.

9.13 The Latvian Darznieks between the first and the second split time makes a serious mistake and falls eleventh in 59.557. However, he pushed from the start and let’s see what Aparjods will do, second in the third round.

9.12 Evil Gorbatcevich, the last Russian, eleventh in 59,570. It’s time for the Latvians.

9.10 Similar path also for Repilov, who finishes fifth in 58,141, right in front of his compatriot.

9.08 Once again the Russian Pavlichenko starts very well, only to melt and leave precious tenths, finishing fifth in 58,193.

9.05 Dominik Fischnaller pushes a little at the start (2,545), but then shows his talent and with 58,298 he distances his cousin by two tenths.

9.04 Leon Felderer is very wrong, closing in 58.786, third behind the American Mazdzer. He is the turn of Dominik Fischnaller.

9.03 KEVIN FISCHNALLER! The blue leaps into the head with 58.515 and a start of 2.566!

9.00 Fifth place for the Canadian Watts in 59.374. Now it’s up to Kevin Fischaller, first of the three blues.

8.57 Not exceptional start for the Australian Ferlazzo, who nevertheless records the time of 58.981 and is second just over two tenths from Mazdzer.

8.56 Slightly better does the Japanese Kobayashi, who finishes in 1: 00.776, also over two seconds late.

8.54 Bad performance for the Korean Lim, fourth in 1: 01.169, more than two seconds from the first.

8.52 Tucker West starts strong, registering a start of 2.508, only to make mistakes and slip behind his compatriots.

8.51 The other American Gustafson remains in front for half the race, but then closes in 59.054.

8.50 The first to close the fourth round is the American Mazdzer, who finishes in 58.765.

8.39 The classification of the third round therefore sees the blue Dominik Fischnaller in command, followed by the Latvian Aparjods and then by Kevin Fischnaller. Fourth was the other Italian Leon Felderer. See you soon with the fourth test.

8.38 The last to complete is the Slovak Ninis, twelfth in 59.447.

8.36 Twelfth place for the Slovak Skupek in 59.495.

8.34 Aparjods! Ring of the third and last Latvian, able to finish in 58.297, second at a distance of just 0.289 from Fischnaller after a slow start.

8.31 Particular test for the Latvian Berzins, who starts badly, but then grows in the various sectors. In the last stretch an error cost him the fifteenth position in the standings.

8.29 Bad performance for the Latvian Darznieks, eleventh in 59.709. Always three Azzurri in command.

8.27 Gorbatchevic, the last Russian of this heat, fails to enter the race and finishes seventh, very far from the Azzurri.

8.25 Similar course also for Repilov, who records the best time in the first two intermediates, but then finishes fourth in 58,134.

8.23 The Russians start, with Pavlichenko starting very strong in 2.508, but then something wrong and ending in 58.906, fifth.

8.22 FISCHNALLER! What a feeling for Dominik! 58.008 for the blue, which leaps into the head. Departure from 2,521, the best of the day.

8.20 Felderer also pushes a little at the start (2,553), but then recovers and closes in 58,595, finishing second. He now he is the turn of Dominik Fischnaller.

8.18 The blue starts slowly, but then it whizzes on the track and sets the new best time in 58.471. Great proof of the blue that detaches Ferlazzo by 4 tenths.

8.16 Sixth momentary position for the Canadian Watts, who crosses the finish line in 59.070, just 0.192 from Ferlazzo. Now it’s up to the Azzurri, Kevin Fischnaller begins.

8.14 A not perfect start for the Australian Ferlazzo (2.532), who then pushes and finishes in 58,178, setting the new best time.

8.12 The Japanese Kobayashi slightly better, in 1: 01.113 and momentary fourth place.

8.11 Now it’s up to the Korean Lim, very slow at the start (2.618) and imprecise in his gut, finishing with a time of 1: 01.248, at a distance of 1: 01.248 from Mazdzer.

8.06 West starts best of all (2.523), but then makes mistakes and slips back with a delay of 1.069.

8.03 The other American Gustafson starts slightly worse (2,540), then finishes in 2,540, accumulating a delay of 0.111 from his compatriot. Now Tucker West.

8.01 The first to go down is Mazdzer, who records a start of 2.525 and closes in 59.003.

7.57 In group B there will be the Americans Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West, but also the Russians Semen Pavlichenko and Roman Pepilov. Three Italians, namely Leon Felderer and Dominik and Kevin Fischnaller.

7.55 In the shadow instead of the Germans, who despite having very good times did not push much at the start.

7.50 The best overall was instead the Austrian Wolfgang Kindl, able to set the best time in both tests of group A.

7.45 In a quarter of an hour the start of the third test run on the Olympic toboggan run. Dominik Fischnaller expressed himself well in the first two, always being the best in group B, while in the overall standings he had to surrender only to the Austrians.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the second day of tobogganing tests, in view of the men’s singles competition of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. At the National Sliding Center in Yanqing we are back in action, to prepare for the eagerly awaited race that will start on Saturday 5 February at 12.10 Italian with the first heat.

It will start with the third round of Group B (with the Italians Dominik and Kevin Fischnaller and Leon Felderer) at 8.00 Italian, followed by the fourth round without interruption, then at 9.45 am it will be the turn of the third and fourth rounds of Group A. OA Sport offers you the LIVE LIVE written of the two heats so as not to lose even a second of the approach path of the sleds to the Beijing 2022 race.

Photo: LaPresse