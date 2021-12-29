Dominik Paris, the strongest Italian downhill skier ever. Thus the former “sledge” has become a perfect machine – Corriere.it

from Daniele Disappear

Coach Ghidoni: «Now he is fine and feels free. He loves speed and jumps and knows how to take risks. Reminds me of Ghedina. What needs to improve? Sometimes he should remain mentally colder in the race ».

A protected area should be created. To get Dominik Paris into it, study every movement and understand how to extend his career. Last representative of the blue race of jet-men, a category at risk of extinction. Thirty-two years old for 102 kilograms on one meter and 83 centimeters, he has always preferred the whistle of the edges on the ice to speeches. Collect successes: best Italian downhill skier ever (16 victories, plus 4 more in super-G), at the beginning he was the “sled” because he was only strong on straight sections. Very distant memories, the will and technical growth have transformed it into a complete “machine”. “Winning with that gap, recovering so much from the already excellent time of Odermatt, means that he is doing well not only physically but also in his head, that he is free” smiles Alberto Ghidoni, technical director of the national team’s fast disciplines.

Domme’s engine has returned to the magnificent levels of before the knee injury of 2020, important signs he had already given: he had won the World Cup last year, the Garmisch free in February, but then he had gone out to hand empty from the World Championships in Cortina. A matter of a few missing “laps”, having found them less than forty days before the Beijing Games is an excellent discovery. The blue technician expected it: “He was already back last season, in Cortina it was a medal. This year he hadn’t started well, but if from now on his condition is better ».

It takes a while to pick up the pace, it’s one of his characteristics: he hates skiing in the summer like other athletes do, for example. He suffers from the heat and the pains of swollen feet: «So it’s normal that at the beginning he is not at the top». Then when the “classics” arrive, like Bormio, Paris is there. «Even if he is still a little behind in super-G, we don’t expect to win there. He still doesn’t have a good balance, he has to find the ideal position ». He will also work on this thinking about the Olympics, the goal of a lifetime to be centered on an unknown track: “Wind, dirty snow – explains Ghidoni – will be an unknown factor for everyone and the weather could play a decisive role”. But a 100% Domme, like the one on Tuesday in Bormio, need not fear anything: «If he is well, if he feels safe, he is free to take more risks by following new lines. He likes speed, jumps, he reminds me a lot of Ghedina. “Ghedo” was more whimsical, if the day was good he did great things, if he was wrong he was wrong ». Off the track there could not be two more different characters, however for Ghidoni there are further margins for improvement and they go through his mind: “Sometimes he should remain mentally colder, in the race”.