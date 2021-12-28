Dominik Paris wins the descent, according to Odermatt- Corriere.it

from Flavio Vanetti

On the Stelvio Paris he returns to win, now there are six downhill successes on the same track: Didier Cuche’s record exceeded. Now first in the Specialty Cup with 10 points ahead of Mayer

Reigning world champion Vincent Kriechmayr – who started with number 1, it was suspected that his time was already a good time – tried, then Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (aka mister Shiffrin), then the leader in form of the World Cup, the Swiss Marco Odermatt. But in the end Dominik Paris, also taking advantage of Matthias Mayer’s low streak (only thirteenth the first of 2020) and the releases of other dangerous rivals, from his Swiss friend Beat Feuz (slipped and fallen) to the other Austrian eagle Max Franz, he put everyone in agreement: in Bormio, on a very icy Stelvio in long stretches but with different snow in the end, he won again.

After the first podium (De Aliprandini in giant), here is finally also the first men’s victory of the season for Italy. Domme in seventh center (one of them in super-G) on the track of his kingdom and with the sixth free victory he broke a record that belonged to Didier Cuche: the Swiss ace, now retired, had won five times on the Streif of Kitzbuehel and was the most successful liberal in history on the same track. Now this leadership of Paris: But these things, that is, the numbers and statistics, I will look to when I retire. Now I’m still active and looking to the future. Not the first success after the serious injury in training in Kitz in January 2020: Paris last February in Garmisch had already found the highest podium. this victory, however, to give the sense of the fully recovered athlete, or rather of giant who took back his mountain. Last year in Bormio I had already done well (he finished fourth at 13 cents from Mayer and 7 from third place, ed) and I was happy. But being in front of everyone even better !. It is already one of his loud and unmistakable laughs.

Marco Odermatt – the fact that it is going very strong even downhill is bad news for the various Kilde and Pinturault, his opponents designated for the absolute World Cup – seemed to have mixed up everyone with a descent that had reduced the leadership just won by Kilde by 68 cents . But Dominik didn’t even give him time to rejoice: dropped immediately after him and was late only after the launch from the start. Then he grinded green split times – a symbol of primacy – and closed with a margin that was not huge (24/100) but sufficient to look at the competition from the other. There have been forays towards the podium (after Odermatt, Switzerland also took third place with Hintermann, while the Austrian Hemetsberger and the German Schwaiger sent Kilde to sixth place), but no one has ever really questioned the victory. of blue. Even the competitors leaving with high numbers did not do it, despite the appearance of the sun on the Stelvio: a coup on their part was suspected, but nothing happened.

Alberto Tomba snuck in with Paris at the leader’s corner, while Domme joked and complimented Odermatt. The joy of Paris – Here always a war and I like to fight – was clear and visible, also because, in spite of his not looking at the numbers, he also achieved the record in the downhill classification: +10 over Mayer. Domme like Sofia Goggia, which is also the leader of the women’s super-G and which allows Italy to have three red bibs. Yet there is a hint of imperfection in a super day: In the final I’m used to making a difference, this time it didn’t happen and if I won because I did well in the middle of the race, let’s say in the Carcentina area. For now we know that in practice he was hidden: Yes, I hadn’t shot in some passages. I knew for that today I would have to give my all, to hope to win: I did it. He is asked about the Beijing Games now just over a month away, but a premature theme for the cuirassier of Val d’Ultimo: I hope to improve further in view of the Olympics: days like these give confidence. But I don’t look too far: now two super-G are coming (29 and 30 December, ed), I really want to see what I am up to.

Italy was also a good Matteo Marsaglia (tenth) e a discreet Mattia Casse (seventeenth), but as a counterpoint there was the bad proof of Christof Innerhofer: thirty-seventh and with morale under his heels. Thank you that you still continue to believe it, I slowly see the doubts grow. It was a tough day, but I went wrong: I skied perhaps too round and calm, but not to lose more than 3 seconds at the end. the fourth weekend that ends with a disappointment after having made so much effort in the race. It was a track on which I hoped to have other sensations, I tried to change skis and boots but it went very badly. If the two super-Gs go better, it will be a miracle. The champion who dreams of reaching Milan-Cortina 2026 seems to be reviewing his plans and considering retirement. cos? Inner does not answer the question, turns his back and goes away with a dark look. Sometimes the face is expressed better than words.