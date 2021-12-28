Dominik Paris wins the downhill in Bormio: it is the seventh success on the Stelvio in the World Cup

Settebello. Dominik Paris won the downhill in Bormio, a race valid for the World Cup: for the blue it is the seventh Cup victory over the legendary Stelvio, the sixth downhill after the successes in 2012, 2017, 2018 and two in 2019. This is the 21st Cup victory, the 17th in the free. Paris won with a time of 1’54 ″ 63, ahead of the Swiss by 24 cents Marco Odermatt in front of the compatriot Niels Hintermann (+0 ″ 80). In the top ten Matteo Marsaglia, tenth at +1 ″ 33, 17 / mo Mattia Casse (17th at +1 ″ 94) and 26 / mo Christof Innerhofer (+3 ″ 35).

Thanks to 100 points earned Paris flies first in the classification of specialties, in ascent of three positions, with 227 points followed by the Austrian Matthias Mayer to 224 and from Hintermann with 178 points. Unchanged the first three positions in the general classification that always sees the command Odermatt (713 points), second Mayer (434 points) and third Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (374 points).

The satisfaction of the blue skier after the triumph is evident: “I like it a lot this track, I always feel safe and in confidence. Also this year it was tough, difficult, but when you give your all to the finish line you are satisfied. I hope to grow further, di to improve but the skiing is going well: the confidence is coming back “.