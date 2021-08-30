Dominion, all the protagonists of Jurassic Park in the CinemaCon scenes!

The new unreleased video by Jurassic World: Dominion shown in the night at CinemaCon of Las Vegas anticipated the reunion of the original trio of protagonists of Jurassic Park, that is to say Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm.

After the publication of the first official preview of Jurassic World: Dominion, during the presentation behind closed doors, Universal Studios offered participants a look behind the scenes of the awaited new chapter of the saga: in the video, director Colin Trevorrow states that Jurassic World: Dominion it is based on a simple question: “If dinosaurs lived among us today, would we be safe? The answer is no“. As the author addresses the audience, the pictures show protagonist Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) riding a dinosaur in an open field and later comes ifollowed by velociraptors on the rooftops of a town before jumping on a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, Ellie Sattler, now wearing glasses, sees her character attempt to escape from a cage meant for a dinosaur, and Alan Grant wearing his iconic hat in a look that is very reminiscent of that of Jurassic Park 3. In addition, a scene also shows all the characters from the original film interacting with those of the Jurassic World saga, confirming the fact that the narrative arcs of all the protagonists will converge in a single plot.

Scheduled for release on June 10, 2022, as the sixth and final cinematic entry of a beloved franchise that has spanned nearly 30 years, Jurassic World: Dominion it will be a celebration of the saga created by Steven Spielberg, as stated by Trevorrow. The plot will resume four years after the events of Fallen Kingdom and will also be linked to Battle at Big Rock, the famous official short film of the saga published some time ago on YouTube.