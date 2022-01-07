Dominion, Chris Pratt’s Owen collaborates with a new entry in a photo!

USA Today published an unedited image from Jurassic World: Dominion, which makes us take a look at a new character. As we know, the sequel to Fallen Kingdom will see Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World, return to the control room. From the photo we discover with whom the protagonist, played by Pratt, will form an alliance.

In the last chapter, Fallen Kingdom, we saw the liberation of the dinosaurs in nature. The sequel will be set well four years after these events, and will see the return of the historical cast of Jurassic World, and of several creatures we have known over time, to which new ones will be added. Among the latter there will be a fearsome dinosaur who will face Owen Grady: the Acrociraptor, a creature defined as “brutal” by the director, one of those who do not stop until you are dead.

The character played by Chris Pratto, Owen, will therefore have to work, and may need allies. And this is precisely where the new photo comes into play, where we see the protagonist along with actress DeWanda Wise, who enters the franchise playing an as yet unknown role. The pair find themselves in a snowy landscape, presumably facing an enemy that could be a large dinosaur. From the image it appears that the two are working together in an attempt to save humanity and fight the dinosaurs that have been raging around the earth. Not an easy mission. Take a look to the photo at the bottom of the article!