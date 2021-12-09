Dominion, how long will the original cast have in the film?

As we know, Jurassic World: Dominion will not only close the last trilogy of the franchise but will serve as a closing to the whole saga that began with the first trilogy of Jurassic Park. Precisely for this reason one wonders if the original cast will have the same space in the film as the new cast does. For this the director replied.

In a recent interview granted to Total Film Magazine – which in its latest issue dedicated a special dedicated to films coming out in 2022 – Colin Trevorrow talked about the time reserved in the film for both cast: “Laura [Dern], Sam [Neill] and Jeff [Goldblum] they have exactly the same screen time reserved for Chris [Pratt] and Bryce [Dallas Howard]. They will not be together throughout the film but we will follow both their stories equally and the audience will feel that at some point these two stories will intersect … there will be this kind of tension. It’s not structured in a way we’re used to seeing in classic Hollywood movies. But it works“.

In a previous interview, Trevorrow hinted at the storyline of Jurassic World Dominion, and the fact that the film will follow two parallel stories: “You’re telling two parallel stories that get closer and closer, and you understand that, and you begin to understand how they will intersect, and then they will.“said the director.”But this is not a traditional way of structuring a film. It’s not a traditional script structure, where everyone knows what’s going on on page twelve“.

Check out the first image of Jurassic World Dominion which is currently slated to be released in theaters by Universal Pictures on June 10, 2022.