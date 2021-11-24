Dominion, online the prologue of the film: VIDEO

Launched online the first five minutes of the third film of the new trilogy of the famous franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow, coming to theaters in 2022

Three years have passed since the launch of Jurassic World – Fallen Kingdom, proposed in 2018, and finally we discover the first five minutes of the third film of the new trilogy directed by Colin Trevorrow. It will be there farewell step for Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World Dominion, the film is ready: the announcement of Trevorrow The production works have been slowed down by the pandemic (THE SPECIAL – THE UPDATES – THE MAP), as well as for other films. At the beginning of November, however, the director announced the closure. The film is over but will hit theaters in 2022. The fans are eagerly awaiting, surprised by the unannounced release of the film’s prologue. The first five minutes have been launched. A pleasant surprise, which changes the usual scheme that would have foreseen the release of a trailer.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the first teaser trailer of the film The opening scene of the new film in the famous Jurassic Park franchise is set 65 million years ago. The prehistoric world is inhabited by different species of dinosaurs. The sequence ends with a dead T-Rex. A mosquito lands on him, sucks his blood and takes flight. A clear homage to the first film of the saga. It then makes a sharp leap forward, chronologically speaking. We come to the present day, which sees dinosaurs roam freely around the United States. A terrifying T-Rex hits a drive-in, sowing panic. A military helicopter tries to shoot it down but things don’t go as planned at all. As clarified by Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World – Kingdom Destroyed, the point of no return has been passed. Now men will have to learn to live with dinosaurs in order not to succumb.

Jurassic World 3, what we know about the film Initially expected in June 2021, Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters on June 10, 2022. This is the release date set for a film that promises a strong link with the origins. The poster shows the T-Rex skull in amber and we already know how there will be room for the three protagonists of the first film. here is the cast of the film: Chris Pratt: Owen Grady

Bryce Dallas Howard: Claire Dearing

Sam Neill: Dr. Alan Grant

Laura Dern: Dr. Ellie Sattler

Jeff Goldblum: Dr. Ian Malcolm

Daniella Pineda: Aunt Rodriguez

Isabella Sermon: Maisie Lockwood

Justice Smith: Franklin Webb

Omar Sy: Barry Sembène

BD Wong: Dr. Henry Wu