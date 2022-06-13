Dominion’ stages more than ever one of the contradictions of Hollywood

Criticism has destroyed Jurassic World: Dominion. This conclusion of the second Jurassic trilogy has been almost totally rejected by the specialized media, reaching barely 30% of positive reviews on websites like Rotten Tomatoes and having a low average of 37/100 on Metacritic. These data position it as the worst rated film of the entire franchise, a title that until now they held. jurassic park III Y Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom respectively on both review collection platforms. But what is really shocking is not the low esteem that critics have had for this film starring Chris Pratt Y Bryce DallasHowardbut the public reaction to this new Jurassic adventure has been flatly contrary.

DeWanda Wise and Laura Dern in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (Photo: John Wilson/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

We see the clearest data in its box office data, with which it has broken records again. Jurassic World: Dominion opened in the United States grossing an estimated $143.4 million during its opening weekend, making it the best opening of the pandemic era for a film outside the superhero genre. In this way, it exceeds the record that Tom Cruise broke just a few weeks ago with Top Gun: Maverick, but the data is even more surprising when you see that in the international market it has obtained another 245.75 million, increasing its global total to 389. 1. Incredible figures for the first days of release.

But beyond box office receipts, the opinions collected in various surveys such as Cinemascore or the opinions of users that are also reflected on websites such as Rotten Tomatoes reaffirm that most of the spectators are leaving the cinemas delighted. In the first case, which is based on the study of a market research company with which viewers are asked to rate their experience when leaving theaters, Jurassic World: Dominion has obtained a rating of “A-“which could be translated as a notable or approximately an 8 on a numerical scale.

On the other hand, on Rotten Tomatoes, where for a few years they have been working with a voting system that verifies that viewers have been able to see the film, the public has given 79% positive reviews, which is undoubtedly contradictory with the absolute rejection with which specialized critics have received the title. And it is possibly one of the cases where this polarization of opinions is more shocking and contradictory, which leads us to draw several clear conclusions.

In the end, the weight of criticism on viewers is practically nil, especially in these great sagas and event films where the mere prestige of the franchise or the huge promotional campaigns encourage going to theaters without the need for anything else. In addition, we are talking about productions in which the public is only looking for entertainment, not deep plots or grandiose aspirations. Y Jurassic World, with its feast of dinosaurs and nostalgia, offers the ideal formula for it. And it is something common in these studio blockbusters, that although they are far from being perfect films, they manage to captivate without having to aim high.

For example, years ago we saw similar cases with sagas like transformers, that although the critics had no mercy with any of its installments, it became one of the most successful franchises of the past two decades. The same with teenage sagas like Twilight, that his potential audience was satisfied with his doses of romance and fantasy without caring what the critics say or if the films were up to a masterpiece. And the same case with children’s sagas like ice-age, that although installment after installment showed nothing but exhaustion and lack of ideas, the box office told us that the family audience continued to be captivated by these adventures. And so we could continue with many examples.

The velocipraptors in ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ (Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment)

Of course also there are cases where bad reviews and being faced with a failed product play very against, even if it is a production expected by the public. A clear case is that of Morbius, that although in its first week opened with almost 40 million dollars at the box office, it did not take long to deflate until it became one of the biggest failures of the year. Although in this case we are talking about a superhero movie, a genre whose offer is immense, in which franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe have set a very high bar and for which the public ends up looking for something vibrant and not the same as always. .

But in the case of Jurassic World: Dominion, no other movie offers the festival of dinosaurs and action that it brings. And in the end, however unsuccessful it may be in its script or in the execution of its sequences, it has it easy to captivate viewers, continue to amass millions at the box office and continue to expand the legacy that Steven Spielberg began back in 1993.

