Dominion, Steven Spielberg was thrilled by the return of the historical cast

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman37 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

In what promises to be the Avengers team-style chapter of Jurassic World, the next film in the Dominion franchise will close the sequel trilogy by bringing the trio of the 1993 Jurassic Park cast back to the screen. And someone prominent got really excited to see them all together on set nearly thirty years later.

Sam Neill and Laura Dern return as Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, following their last appearance in Jurassic Park III in 2001, with Jeff Goldblum again as Ian Malcolm after the cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, released in salt in 2018.

And it’s not just the fans who got excited about the news. Colin Trevorrow told Empire that he showed Steven Spielberg a photo of the three actors working on Dominion and the director was ‘very excited’ to see his old friends and colleagues reunited.
“The moment they show up for the first time they are all crammed into a jeep. I took a picture and sent it to Steven. [Spielberg]. He got very excited. I don’t think even he was prepared for how moving it would be to see all those characters and people he loves, look amazing and go on an adventure together. “ said Trevorrow, who unveiled Dominion’s villain a few days ago.

Thanks to the director’s words, we now know what to expect when the three first meet Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard). The detail of the jeep could refer to when they first walked through the park right in a car of that type. Who knows if Malcolm will still be doing the chaos theory talk. The good news is that the trio will not be limited to a simple cameo but will have a more central role in the film.

Find out all the revelations of the Jurassic World Dominion prologue.

