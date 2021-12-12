Dominion, the first official image

Jurassic World: Dominion gives us a first official look at the film through an image. The first official photo of Jurassic World 3 shows series star Bryce Dallas Howard having a hard time with a dinosaur. We see her character, Claire Dearing, become a Navy SEAL and dive into a pond. From the look of the feet and claws of the dinosaur chasing Claire, it looks like the former park operations manager could find himself up against his old nemesis, the Indominus Rex. How this could have happened is not yet clear, given that the beast was thought to have been killed …

In Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdomon the other hand, the remains of Indominus Rex in the Jurassic World lagoon are extracted for DNA, in order to create an even stranger new hybrid, the Indoraptor. In the climax of Fallen Kingdom, the Indoraptor was killed and the DNA samples to create more hybrids were apparently destroyed, so how could the monsters have returned?

Colin Trevorrow talks about Jurassic World: Dominion

According to the director Colin Trevorrow, Malcolm and the rest of the Jurassic Park survivors (Laura Dern and Sam Neil) will receive a lot of confirmation of their terrible warnings in Dominion: “Laura, Sam and Jeff have as much screen time in the film as Bryce and Chris [Pratt]”, Trevorrow explains. “They aren’t together all the time, but we’re following both of their stories the same way, and you get a sense that at some point they will collide… there is this tension. It is not necessarily structured in a way that we are used to seeing our structured Hollywood films. But it works”.

In that sense, much of the interview Trevorrow reiterates that Jurassic Park / Jurassic World fans will see something very different with Jurassic World: Dominion. Here are the words of Colin Trevorrow: “This is a rare movie where it’s so unlike anything I’ve ever seen before, I didn’t know what to watch for inspiration. Honestly, we’ve seen a lot of nature documentaries. I’ve seen a lot of Planet Earth. The film is based on animals acting and reacting in ways that seem natural ”.