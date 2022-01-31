Dominion, the producer anticipates the arrival of other films after the trilogy!

According to the words released by the production, Jurassic World: Dominion will close the trilogy started by Colin Trevorrow and will complete the saga of Jurassic Park created by Steven Spielberg way back in 1993, with the arrival of the first film. It is no coincidence that the cast of both franchises will all be reunited, however more films may be arriving.

According to the words of producer Frank Marshall, pronounced during an interview with Slash Film, it seems that the saga and the stories that will revolve around the universe of Jurassic Park will not end with Jurassic World: Dominion, which will hit theaters this summer. Here’s what she said: “I believe ‘domination’ will close the trilogy, but we don’t intend to rest on our laurels. We will take our time and decide what the future will be. We have a great series, ‘New Adventures’, on Netflix and of course we want to make good quality movies with great stories and great directors and writers, but we certainly intend to do more in the ‘Jurassic’ world“.

Marshall himself, in the course of the same interview, however, had ruled out a series on Jurassic Park in live-action: “No, I’m really focused only on the movies. So I haven’t really thought about it. It has not been discussed. As I said, we have the Jurassic World: New Adventures animated series. I think that’s enough for now“.

The hopes are therefore really reduced to a minimum, however for fans of the franchise there is a big appointment on the horizon with Jurassic World: Dominion which will be in cinemas from 10 June. If you haven’t already, check out the Jurassic World Dominion prologue and let us know in the comments what you think of Marshall’s words.

In the last chapter, The Destroyed Kingdom, we have seen the liberation of dinosaurs in nature. The sequel will be set four years after these events, and will see the return of the historical cast of Jurassic Park, and of several creatures we have known over time, to which new ones will be added.