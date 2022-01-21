Dominion, the skier Mikaela Shiffrin protagonist of the first commercial

Unfortunately, a trailer for the film has not yet been released Jurassic World: Dominion but NBC Universal has released the first TV commercial to air during the Winter Olympics and is naturally themed for the event as it stars skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

In the spot, which you can see above, Shiffrin is skiing the slopes when he suddenly comes face to face with two of the most iconic dinosaurs in the entire franchise. As the fans will remember, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom of 2018 left us with dinosaurs roaming the wilds of the Americas, oceans and seemingly everywhere in the world. The Jurassic World: Dominion prologue was released a few months ago and showed a T-Rex intent on wreaking havoc in a drive-in theater.

“This is the movie I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning”, director Colin Trevorrow told Collider. “That’s what we built the last two films on. It was really part of a bigger story and I think that people are underestimating the size and importance of the characters by Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in this film. ” Steven Spielberg also talked about Jurassic World: Dominion saying he was excited about the return of the original cast.



Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 10, 2022 unless further postponements due to the pandemic. Let us know in the comments what you think of this spot.