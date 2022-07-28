Dominique Fishback and Thuso Mbedu: “When we apply for the same role, it has to be the best”

Imagine the following scene: a party full of people. Suddenly, a hallway opens up and there, across the room, is she. ‘Person. The one you admire and have wanted to meet for so long. Come closer, won’t you come closer? Be as special as you imagined? Is this the start of something else or just a chance meeting? There are dozens of options, dozens of possible outcomes, but that of the actresses Dominic Fishback Y Thuso Mbedu is as beautiful as one can imagine: they became instant friends and now they are the new muses of Pandora, participating in the campaign wearing occasions centered on the celebration of friendship. And yes, there was “many dances” involved in that night.

“I think the first thing I thought about her was what I liked his energy, so warm and kind“, explains Fishback, an American actress who has participated in films such as ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ or the sequel to ‘Transformers’. Something also highlighted by Mbedu, her South African colleague known for her work on ‘The Underground Railroad’: “He was someone I really wanted to meet and his energy was very, very pure.” “The truth is that when you meet someone you admire, it doesn’t always turn out the way you imagined, so I’m really glad it went well for both of us,” Fishback laughed at the memory.

The two agree that they will not forget it, because it was the beginning of a relationship of complicity that has extended over time, also when, inevitably, they have met in castings for the same role. It is not something that worries them in the least: “When we apply for the same role, it has to be the best.”

“The egos do not have to intervene”, comments Mbedu. “In fact, when I started following Dominique’s career, it was because we found the two of us auditioning for the same role.” “In this industry there is always something else to do, something to invent,” explains Fishback. “That’s why I have never wanted what someone else already has, but rather celebrated it“. A speech of generosity that emerges naturally after each one, separately, has done a job of introspection and personal growth that, in addition, has been supported by the other great protagonists and the leitmotif of the new Pandora campaign that has brought them together: friends.

“My friends have the ability to ask me questions that make me reflect on very deep levels.” Fishback comments. “They still treat me as usual, not like a diva, so their way of asking me different questions makes me delve into my speech and find my reasons and my truth.” “They remind me why I do what I’m doing at my lowest moments, but at my ‘highs’ they also protect me from going to my head,” confesses Mbedu. “So is my team, I tell them very clearly: don’t be afraid to call me out because I don’t want to self-sabotage myself with my ego. They are there for the good and the bad, helping me grow and even change my mind, something I don’t know about.” You have to be afraid of him.” Add one of those phrases that will accompany you: “No matter what your path is, you don’t have to walk it alone.”

For feel close to your people They have different tricks, but precisely Pandora’s heart charm, your favorite piece from Wearing Occasions, It is one of them. Mbedu explains that it is something that she feels especially strongly when she travels, because the Pandora bracelet and that charm of hers act as a small “vision board” that connects her with her loved ones. For Fishback, moreover, the story takes on very emotional overtones: “My mother died of cancer in 2020 and she had several Pandora bracelets that she adored. When the opportunity came to work with the brand, I liked doing it in memory of my mother and as a tribute to my family.”

His mother, like almost any other woman, is one of Fishback’s engines of inspiration, who especially highlights the role of single mothers who raise their children alone. “I am very open to seeing people’s paths and finding things that I admire in each one of them”, Explain. in the of Viola Davis, which for Mbedu “is an icon”, too. Or in that of a neighbor, or that of any person who can exchange a few words with her. Always from the balance: “I believe that we all have within us masculine and feminine energies, yin and yang, and we should all have them balanced.” “We’ve learned that we don’t need to pressure one group to make another bigger,” Mbedu explains. “Unfortunately, until now, women’s voices have not been heard enough and we have had to create spaces for them, but that does not mean we want to eliminate the rest.”

In the end, for both of them, serene coexistence and friendship have a lot to do with compassion. “We cannot expect people to read our minds or be the way we want them to be: you have to give up that idea and see people for what they are, and communicate with them from compassion”, Fishback develops. “In this industry we have been taught that we are in competition with each other when in reality we are not, and we find those moments in which we open ourselves to the other and receive and learn from other people in a thousand and one different ways. That has helped us on our way.”, follows Mbedu. Surely in others that have nothing to do with cameras and flashes, too.