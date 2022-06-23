Dominique Sévérac’s anecdote on Neymar’s delay problems with PSG (video)

In recent days, reports circulating in the sports press have meant that Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain superstar is in the sights of Juventus Turin. It seems that the Old Lady wants to try to attract number 10 of the Seleçao. Arrived in 2017 at PSG with the status of the most expensive player in the world (222 million euros), Ney had the mission of becoming the main head of the gondola of the Parisian project. He was the one who should pull the club from the French capital to the top. After five seasons spent at PSG, it is clear that when it comes to taking stock, Neymar’s Parisian adventure looks like a flop.

Admittedly, there were times when the auriverde superstar showed genius, but was only intermittent.

Neymar relegated by Kylian Mbappé

In the Champions League, the former FC Barcelona player did not weigh much in the results of Paris Saint-Germain. From then on, the fans and the leaders of the red and blue club began to doubt the striker’s level of performance. Some time after Neymar, a certain Kylian Mbappé landed at PSG. The tricolor prodigy then upset the hierarchy of leaders and established himself as one of the team’s captains.

Since his arrival, the French international has been the X factor of the club from the French capital, the player who can change the course of a match at any time.

Even with the arrival of Lionel Messi, the 2018 world champion is the one who carries Paris Saint-Germain at arm’s length, especially in important meetings. We could easily see this during the past season when Mbappé took on the boss’s costume on several occasions. Meanwhile, Neymar was frequently absent due to a series of injuries.

Neymar in the crosshairs of the leaders

It must be said that the Brazilian did not put all the chances on his side to be in good shape. Indeed, on many occasions the former Santos player organized parties and night trips despite his injuries. This unprofessional behavior did not please the Parisian board at all.

In a recent media interview, Nasser Al-Khelaifi said that there will be no more players with special statuses in the team.

The players will be housed in the same boat to fight vigorously to promote PSG. Anyone who is unable to fit into this dynamic will be called upon to look elsewhere. Neymar has undoubtedly received the message, but will he understand it in all its contours? The question remains. On the set of the Équipe du Soir, journalist Dominique Sévérac delivered improbable anecdotes about Neymar’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

Sévérac reveals heavy on Neymar

Apparently, the Brazilian would be a difficult case to handle which exacerbates many internally. Sévérac notably highlighted tense relations with Mauricio Pochettino and Leonardo’s helplessness in the face of his compatriot’s lack of professionalism. “Pochettino he tells Leonardo I can’t take it anymore, Neymar this week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday systematically late, from 10 minutes to 1 hour in training. Do something. Leonardo answers I don’t do anything, it’s not my problem, ask the President. Pochettino ended up dropping out” declared Dominique Sévérac.

🎙️Nasser al-Khelaïfi: “In Paris, glitter is over”

This behavior of Neymar is incomprehensible and the resignation of the first leaders of the club is even more so.

Paris Saint-Germain is still a great institution in the Soccer French and what Sévérac said about Neymar is more than edifying. “They’re all fed up, they don’t know how to handle it” will conclude Dominique Sévérac.

