Don Bosco Cinema. “Matrix – Resurrection” and “The Wolf and the Lion”

MATRIX: RESURRECTIONS – (Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 January, 9 pm)



Direction: Lana Wachowski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Daniel Bernhardt, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Lambert Wilson , Andrew Caldwell, Ian Pirie, Toby Onwumere

Gender: Action, Science Fiction

Duration: 148 min

Plot

Matrix 4 Resurrections, the film directed by Lana Wachowski, arrives in theaters almost 20 years after Matrix Revolutions, the third chapter that seemed to have ended forever one of the most famous and influential sci-fi sagas of this century, which began in 1999 with the Matrix, the first film written and directed by the then Wachowski brothers, now sisters. The film sees Thomas Anderson aka Neo (Keanu Reeves) back in the real world, but haunted by dreams and visions he can’t make sense of and which he tells his analyst (Neil Patrick Harris), fearing he’s gone insane.

THE WOLF AND THE LION (Saturday 29 January, 5pm and Sunday 6 February, 3pm)

Direction: Gilles de Maistre

Cast: Molly Kunz, Graham Greene, Charlie Carrick, Mylène Dinh-Robic, Rebecca Croll, Evan Buliung, Rhys Slack, Derek Johns

Gender: Adventure, Family

Duration: 99 min

Plot

The Wolf and the Lion, a film directed by Gilles de Maistre, tells the story of Alma (Molly Kunz), a 20-year-old girl and skilled pianist who lives in New York and who, after the death of her grandfather, returns to the house where he spent his childhood to take part in the funeral. The house is located on a remote island in Canada and it is here that Alma has all the sweet memories of when she was a child and spent her days with her grandfather, who raised her.