Don Cheadle Confirms Bad News About Marvel

Actor Don Cheadle has played James Rhodes/War Machine in Marvel since Iron Man 2 (2010) and should be a big part of future installments.

In the film Hombre de Hierro (2008), the character of james rhodes was played by Terrence Howardbut the actor had problems with Marvel because he wanted to charge the same as Robert Downey Jr. So for the 2010 sequel it was replaced by Don Cheadle and then repeated in iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Captain Marvel (2019), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Falcon and the Winter Soldier(2021) and What would happen if…? (2021). We will also see it in the series Secret Invasion (2023) and in Armor Wars (2024).

But during D23, the actor Don Cheadle revealed to Variety bad news. Since he has terminated his contractual obligations with Marvel Studiosbut noted that he is open to additional projects from UCM.

“I’m done with my contract years with Marvel, so now it’s like if something sounds like fun and they present it to me, then yeah, let’s go.”

“I’m so glad someone got the assignment. The secret is in the title. It’s not Spoiler Invasion, it’s Secret Invasion.”

“This one is fun because it sets up what happens in Armor Wars. In the trailer, you see that he will be facing Nick Fury. He and Fury will struggle throughout this show as to what they need to do. Given what happened on this planet at this time. It’s kind of a thriller. Also, it’s a different kind of show than what you usually see in the MCU, which is great that we keep changing it and changing it. It is fun”.

What will the series be about?

Secret Invasion will show us the attempt of the Skrulls to conquer the Earth. To do this, they have been infiltrating positions of power for many years thanks to their ability to change their shape and go unnoticed as humans.

In the cast stand out Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Billy Clements, Jean-Pascal Heynemand, Jeska Pike, Cain Aiden , Electra Allen, Marvin Montoute Y Tony McCarthy. You can already enjoy the first trailer that is spectacular.

while of Armor Wars we have fewer details, but War Machine must travel the world recovering stolen Stark technology. For now, they have only confirmed Don Cheadle in the cast. But surely they will start filming soon and they will give us more details, since the release date will be in 2024.

Furthermore, outside of Marvel Cinematic Universewe can see Don Cheadle in Black Stallions beside Lil Rel Howery, who will intercept two brothers with a strong rivalry. is rolling too The Big Cigar, dealing with the life of Huey P. Newton. A man who escaped to Cuba to avoid prosecution for murder with the help of Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider. As well as some other radical celebrities.

