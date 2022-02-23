Don Garber considers it an insult that Neymar and James want to retire in MLS

The 2022 MLS season will begin this Saturday, February 26, but before the expected start, the Commissioner of the league, Don Garber, spoke on Media Day in the presence of some media and touched numerous points, among them, the probable arrival of more figures to the league in the future.

James Rodriguez and Neymar recently said they would like to play at some point in their Major League Soccer careers, but did not specify when. In this regard, Don Garber sees it as an insult that soccer players of international stature want to reach the MLS to retire.

“We don’t need to bring in a big-name player at the end of his career because they’ve decided they’d like to retire in MLS. When Zlatan left Major League Soccer, no one said he was going to retire to Italy. And frankly, that insulted me.”he indicated.

MLS 2022 will be a year of records

With the start of the 2022 MLS season, new individual and collective records and records are expected. Charlotte Football Club will make its long-awaited debut in this league and Don Garber announced that there will be a new attendance record for the franchise’s first home game. “There will be a record nearly 75,000 fans at Bank of America Stadium”, he specified. In that matchup, Charlotte will host the Los Angeles Galaxy, one of the most iconic teams in all of Major League Soccer.