Don King busts Canelo for fighting on May 7 against a Russian

Legendary boxing promoter Don King showed no mercy and attacked Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and against the boxing guild for allowing the Mexican gets into the ring next May 7or to face the Russian Dmitry Bivol.

The American promoter emphasized the importance of May 5 for Mexicans and to the world, since it is about the date in which Mexico prevailed over the French army in the famous Battle of Pueblawhich was product of an attempted invasion of our country; thus, Don King considered that it is unfair that Bivol is allowed to fight when Russia is trying to conquer Ukraine.

“It’s the worst that Canelo can do to himselfbecause Canelo comes from Mexico, and on May 5, when Canelo plans to fight, Mexico was fighting for his freedom. How can you celebrate freedom on May 5? How can you fight on May 7 and condemn the attacks on freedom? You can’t do that,” he said. Don King in an extensive chat with the portal Fight Hype.

The American considered that the Cinnamon should rethink fighting on may 7because he said that the Guadalajara should be honoring Mexican historical figures who fought for the freedom of our country, as they were Pancho Villa and Emiliano Zapata.

“It’s the worst thing Canelo can dobecause Canelo can take the 35 million from the fight, but the reality is that he is hurting himself, because he fights for Mexico, he fights for Pancho Villa, for Emiliano Zapata, for those who fought for freedom. Today you can’t say with one hand that you fight for freedom and with the other you cash the check,” added the 90-year-old promoter.

The Klitschko brothers want the fight to be canceled

Don King He stated that he has had contact with people close to the former Ukrainian boxers, Wladimir and Vitali Klitschkowho have been joined the Ukrainian army to defend his countryand stated that they have let him know that they wish that Canelo Álvarez did not get into the ring before the Russian Dmitry Bivol.

“The Klitschko brothers asked me to second the motion, so to tell Canelo not to fight with Bivolthat we did not support Russia. The Russians are indiscriminately and remorselessly killing women and children who are fighting for their freedom,” he said.