Don Manuel María Pimentel, creator of Radio Mil, dies

The founder of radio station thousand and creator of the thriving newscast Radio Thousand ReportingDon Manuel Pimentel Matos, passed away early Sunday morning.

His remains are being veiled in the Memorial Garden and will be buried this Wednesday at 3:00 in the afternoon. The radio and hotel entrepreneur was 90 years old. He had been born on February 15, 1932.

In addition to Radio Mil, founded in 1962 on El Conde Street, Pimentel was also the owner of Fiesta FM, Radio Clarín, Radio Mil Estereofónica, and Sonido Suave in Santo Domingo. In Santiago Radioland.

As a hotelier, he ran the hotels for many years Naco and Neapolitan. And in the area of ​​entertainment, he founded the traditional Típico Quisqueyano, a nightclub that was located in La Feria.

The unrepeatable quartet of Radio Mil Informando

Jiménez Maxwell, Bueno Torres, Fernando Valerio and Wilfredo Muñoz. The late announcers left their mark on each of the Radio Mil news broadcasts, a station founded in 1962 by Manuel María Pimentel

With the death of broadcaster Wilfredo Muñoz in the United States, the four pillars of what was the most important news program in the Dominican Republic, Radio Mil Informando, came to an end.

The quartet of news voices par excellence was completed by Joaquín Jiménez Maxwell, Buenaventura Bueno Torres and Fernando Valerio, bearers of the style that the former had created as general director of the station owned by Manuel María Pimentel and founded in 1962.

Fernando Valerio, “La culebra”, died on February 10, 2010 at the age of 59, Joaquín Jiménez Maxwell died on August 8, 2011 at the age of 77. Meanwhile, Bueno Torres went to heaven on June 6, 2018 at the age of 75. And recently, on June 21, Wilfredo Muñoz, who had lived in the United States for some time, left us.